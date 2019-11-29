India in 2 minutes

Doctors remove 7.4kg kidney from man

Surgeons at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi have removed a kidney weighing 7.4kg from a 56-year-old man with a life-threatening genetic condition.

"It was a huge lump that was occupying half of his abdomen," said Mr Sachin Kathuria, a member of the surgical team.

A normal kidney weighs about 120gm to 150gm and is 12cm long.

The kidney removed from the man was nearly 45cm long.

According to the Guinness Book of Records, the largest kidney previously removed from a human was 4.25kg in an operation in Dubai in 2017.

Delhi court stays Kochhar biopic

A Delhi court has stayed the release of a movie purportedly made on the life of former ICICI Bank managing director and CEO Chanda Kochhar without her consent.

The movie Chanda: A Signature that Ruined A Career, produced by Manoj Nandwana and S. Akhileswaran and directed by Ajay Singh, was scheduled for screening at the Goa Film Festival on Nov 28.

Appearing for Mrs Kochhar, who is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and and the Enforcement Directorate for alleged irregularities in sanctioning loans to the Videocon Group, lawyers Vijay Aggarwal and Naman Joshi argued that the contents of the biopic are defamatory as it makes insinuations and judgements about her life.

Cows in Ayodhya to get jute coat, bonfire

With winter setting in, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation in Uttar Pradesh has decided to buy jute coats for the cows at different shelters in the holy city.

Mr Niraj Shukla, Nagar Nigam Commissioner of Ayodhya, said that "three-layered coats for the calves are being prepared". Each coat will cost Rs300.

He added that the shelters will also have bonfires to protect the cows from extreme cold.

ISRO launches advanced satellite

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Wednesday launched advanced earth imaging and mapping satellite CARTOSAT-3 along with 13 other commercial nano-satellites.

CARTOSAT-3 is India's most complex and advanced earth imaging satellite.

It will address the increased user demand for large-scale urban planning, rural resource and infrastructure development, coastal land use and land cover.

Royal claims exposed as lies For 40 years, stories about India's most mysterious and reclusive royal family did the rounds.

The widowed Begum Wilayat and her children, Princess Sakina and Prince Ali Raza, claimed to be the heirs of the Nawab of Oudh, descendants of Persian nobility.

But the carefully-crafted family legend has been exposed as a sensational lie by New York Times journalist Ellen Barry, who said that, after four years of work in India, Pakistan and England, they were found to be simply imposters.

Govinda, Jackie fined for promoting herbal oil

A consumer court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has imposed a fine of Rs20,000 on actors Govinda and Jackie Shroff for endorsing a pain-relief oil.

The verdict was delivered after a complaint filed by a youth five years ago that the oil endorsed by the duo did not provide pain relief in 15 days as claimed in the advertisement.

Chaayos under fire for using facial recognition technology

Chaayos, the multi-city chain of tea cafes, has sparked anger on social media for employing facial recognition, allegedly without customer consent.

It reportedly uses the technology - which allows devices to identify users by their faces instead of passwords - to speed up orders for regular customers.

After the furore the move created, Chaayos defended its system, saying it is committed to protecting "our customers' data security and privacy" and that they could instead use their phone numbers to pay bills.

Rohtang tunnel to open in May The 8.8km-long Rohtang tunnel, being built on the Leh-Manali highway, may become operational in the next six months, according to a Himachal Pradesh government spokesperson.

One of the longest road tunnels in India, it is being built at an elevation of 10,171 feet under the Rohtang Pass in the eastern Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas.

It will reduce the distance between Manali and the tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong by around 45km.

Cartoonist Sudhir Dhar dies at 87

Noted cartoonist Sudhir Dhar, whose works graced several newspapers in a career spanning 58 years, died on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 87.

Dhar began his career with The Statesman in 1961, after which he moved to the Hindustan Times.

His cartoons have also appeared in The Independent, The Pioneer, Delhi Times, New York Times and Washington Post, among others.