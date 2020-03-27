India in 2 minutes

Four hanged for Delhi rape and murder

Four men have been executed for the gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a New Delhi bus in 2012 - a case that attracted global attention on the shocking rates of sexual assault in India.

Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma were hanged at a jail in the Indian capital on March 20, more than six years after being convicted of raping and killing the woman, known as "Nirbhaya".

17 policemen killed in Maoist attack Seventeen policemen were killed and 14 others injured in an attack by Maoist rebels in Chattisgarh state last Saturday.

The attack took place near Elmaguda village in Sukma district.

Chouhan is new MP chief minister

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan returned as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time on Monday.

He was sworn in by Governor Lalji Tandon after he was elected leader of the state BJP legislature party.

The 61-year-old became the state's 19th chief minister after the Kamal Nath government collapsed following a political crisis triggered by the switch of Mr Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Congress to the BJP.

Kashmir leader released from detention Omar Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has been released after nearly eight months in detention.

He was among thousands of local leaders put under house arrest a day before the state was stripped of its semi-autonomous status on Aug 5 last year.

Girl murdered at her home in Uttar Pradesh

A 12-year-old girl was murdered in a village under Chikasi police station in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh, last Sunday.

She was alone in her house as her parents and siblings had gone to work in a nearby field.

The police believe she was killed by some men and have registered a case.

Flu kills 100 birds in Bihar

Bihar has come under the spectre of bird flu with deaths of more than 100 birds since last month.

Samples collected from two localities in the state's capital Patna have tested positive for avian influenza or the H5N1 virus, commonly known as bird flu. Uttar Pradesh passes ordinance to stem violent acts at public places The Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Ordinance, 2020 was passed by the governor last Sunday.

A recovery exercise to collect damages to public property during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act riots is underway in the state.

The ordinance will aim at dealing with violent acts at public places and providing for recovery of damage to public or private property during riots, public commotion and protests.

Bangladeshi held in Maharashtra over mosque blasts

A 42-year-old Bangladeshi national wanted in connection with three blasts at a mosque in Bangladesh in 2002 has been arrested at Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch of Thane Police arrested Mophajjal Hussain alias Mopha Ali Gazi alias Maphizul Mandal, hailing from Satkhira in Khulna state of Bangladesh, on Thursday while he was trying to go to Turbhe in Navi Mumbai.

He had been staying in Turbhe for the last few months and was doing odd jobs.

Facebook eyes stake in Reliance Jio

Facebook is in talks to buy a multibillion-dollar stake in Mukesh Ambani's digital operation Reliance Jio to expand its presence in the Indian digital market, according to a Financial Times report.

It added that the Silicon Valley technology giant is close to signing a preliminary deal for a 10 per cent share.