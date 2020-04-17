India in 2 minutes

Monsoon may bring some relief to economy

India is forecast to see a normal monsoon season this year, offering relief for the country's virus-savaged economy as it awaits the rain that waters more than half of its farmland.

Annual rainfall during the June-September rainy season is likely to be in line with the long-term average of 88 centimetres, secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences Madhavan Nair Rajeevan said.

Activist Teltumbde surrenders in Mumbai

Prominent intellectual and author Anand Teltumbde surrendered before the National Investigation Agency in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The 69-year-old is accused of having links with the extreme-left Maoist rebels and conspiring against the government, including "plotting the assassination" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thrissur Pooram cancelled for first time

The Thrissur Pooram, billed as the "mother of all festivals" in Kerala, has been cancelled for the first time.

It dates back to the late 18th century and was started by Sakthan Thampuran, the maharaja of the erstwhile Kochi state.

The festival's most-awaited events - a parade of more than 50 elephants and firecracker display - were to be held on May 2.

But the nationwide lockdown will now end only on May 3.

Malaysia to get hydroxychloroquine

India has agreed to sell hydroxychloroquine tablets to Malaysia for use in the treatment of Covid-19 patients, Malaysia's Deputy Foreign Minister Kamarudin Jaffar told Reuters on Wednesday, with New Delhi partially lifting its bar on exports of the anti-malarial drug.

India is the world's largest producer of hydroxychloroquine, sales of which have soared across the world including in the United States, especially after President Donald Trump touted it as a potential weapon against Covid-19.

Police make tourists write 'sorry' 500 times

Ten foreign tourists taking a stroll along the banks of the Ganges in Rishikesh, a town in north India, in violation of the coronavirus lockdown were forced to write an apology 500 times by the police.

"They were each made to write 'I did not follow the lockdown rules, I am very sorry' 500 times," said local police officer Vinod Sharma.

"They are guests of our country but are repeatedly breaking the rules by loitering."

S eafarers' families protest outside Goa CM's residence

The families of nearly a dozen seafarers gathered outside the Goa Chief Minister's official residence in Panaji on Wednesday to demand that the state government make urgent efforts to repatriate more than 8,000 Goan sailors who are currently stranded in different ports across the world.

"The CM is not giving us any assurance on getting them back," said Mrs Gina Pereira, the wife of a seafarer. The family members were arrested by the Panaji Police for violation of lockdown norms.

Coronavirus strain found in two species of bats

A recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research found strains of coronaviruses, different from the novel coronavirus, in two bat species - the Indian Flying Fox and Rousettus (old world fruit bats).

According to media reports, the study, published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, states that there is no evidence to suggest that the bat coronaviruses can be transmitted to humans.

Doctors reattach policeman's hand severed in lockdown attack Doctors have reattached the severed hand of a policeman who was attacked while enforcing the coronavirus lockdown in Punjab.

The assault took place last Sunday in Patiala district and Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh is recovering in hospital.

Eleven people, reportedly from the Nihang Sikh religious sect, have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Kerala CM asked to come clean on data transfer

Leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday asked Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to break his silence and come clean on the handing over of data of Covid-19 suspects to the United States-based PR and marketing firm Sprinklr.

"This deal is a fraudulent one and has no concurrence of either the health, IT or local self-government departments," Mr Chennithala said.

Navy develops pod for shifting Covid-19 patients

The Indian Navy's aircraft yard at Kochi has designed and fabricated an Air Evacuation Stretcher which can help evacuate Covid-19 patients from remote areas.

Made with aluminum, nitrile rubber and perspex, it weighs 32kg and eliminates the risk of infection of aircraft crew.

The pod costs just Rs50,000 ($930) compared to Rs59 lakh ($110,000) for an imported one.

Court restrains sale of book

A court in New Delhi has restrained a London-based lawyer from selling his forthcoming book for allegedly containing defamatory statements against Congress leader and lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi and his family members.

Mr Singhvi had filed a defamation case against Mr Sarosh Zaiwalla for allegedly linking his father, L.M. Singhvi, to the Bofors gun case in the book titled "Honour Bound - Adventure of an Indian Lawyer in the English Court".

Major metros on hotspots list, Tamil Nadu tops

The Central government on Wednesday released a list of 170 Covid-19 hotspot districts across the country which includes all six metros, various other large cities and all the nine districts of the national capital.

Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad figure in the list notified by the Health Ministry.

Tamil Nadu tops the list with 22 districts, while Rajasthan and Maharashtra are second with 11 each.