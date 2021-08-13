India in 2 minutes: 13 dead, dozens trapped after landslide in Himachal Pradesh

13 dead, dozens trapped after landslide in Himachal Pradesh

At least 13 people were killed and 60 others feared trapped under debris after several vehicles, including a bus carrying 24 passengers, were hit by a landslide on a highway near Nigulsari in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

At least 13 people were rescued and taken to a local hospital.

Celebrity jeweller allowed to appeal UK extradition ruling

Fugitive Indian jeweller Nirav Modi can appeal his extradition to India, where he is accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank of US$1.8 billion ($2.4 billion), the High Court in London ruled on Monday.

Judge Martin Chamberlain said Modi would be allowed to appeal against the initial court decision on mental health grounds and his right not to face inhuman treatment. He lost his legal bid to avoid extradition from the UK in February.

Banned religious organisation raided

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids at nearly five dozen places linked to the banned religious organisation Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in Jammu and Kashmir in an alleged terrorism funding case.

India's main counter-terrorism arm said that members of the organisation have collected funds domestically and abroad for charity and welfare activities but they were instead used for violent and secessionist activities.

India approves Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

India has approved Johnson & Johnson's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Saturday, but the company said it was too early to give a delivery timeline.

The pharmaceutical giant had applied for the vaccine's emergency use approval. It will be brought to India through an agreement with local vaccine maker Biological E.

Search for missing pilots goes on

Search operations continued on Tuesday to locate the two pilots missing after their helicopter crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Aug 3.

"Search operation continues unabated in spite of bad weather and rain. Expertise and equipment of Army, Navy, Air Force, national rescue teams, state police, dam authority and private firms from all over the country have also been put into action," said the Defence Ministry.

Kerala CM smuggled foreign currency into UAE, says accused

Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, has told the Customs department that the state's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former assembly speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan smuggled foreign currency into the United Arab Emirates.

The Customs department quoted her in the show-cause notice issued to her on July 29.

In her statement, Swapna said that Mr Vijayan and Mr Sreeramakrishnan sent the currency via Ahmed Al Doukhi, a diplomat at the Consul-General's office, and Consul-General Jamal Al Zaabi respectively.

Boy, 10, passes Class 10 exam in UP

A 10-year-old boy has passed the Class 10 examination in Uttar Pradesh securing 79 per cent marks.

Rashtram Aditya Sri Krishna secured special permission to appear for the examination. District inspector of schools Mukesh Kumar Singh said: "He is an exceptionally bright student and is an inspiration to many."