India in 2 minutes

Covid-19 cases in Delhi to cross 500,000

Covid-19 infections in Delhi will climb to more than half a million by the end of July, but it does not have enough hospital beds to handle such an outbreak, the city-state's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

The warning came amid harrowing accounts of people struggling to get a hospital bed in the Indian capital. Some said their loved ones died on the doorsteps of medical centres which refused to take them in.

Cyber firm spied on politicians, investors

A little-known Indian IT company offered its hacking services to help clients spy on more than 10,000 e-mail accounts over seven years, reported Reuters.

New Delhi-based BellTroX InfoTech Services targeted government officials in Europe, gambling tycoons in the Bahamas and well-known investors in the United States including private equity giant KKR and short seller Muddy Waters, according to three former employees, outside researchers and a trail of online evidence.

Offerings pour in as Tirupati temple opens

The world's richest Hindu shrine managed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam saw offerings to the tune of Rs25.7 lakh ($47,000) pour in on Monday when it opened its doors to devotees after an 80-day lockdown.

Around 6,000 devotees lined up to pray before the presiding deity.

Sonu stopped from meeting migrant workers

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been arranging transport for migrant workers stranded in Mumbai and has been criticised by the ruling Shiv Sena for "enacting a political script written by the (opposition) Bharatiya Janata Party", was stopped outside the Bandra Terminus by police on Tuesday.

The Railway Protection Force did not allow him to meet some labourers who were due to take a special train to Uttar Pradesh.

China, India pull back troops from key border points

In what may be the first signs of tensions easing along the Line of Actual Control, Indian and Chinese troops have gradually started moving back from standoff positions at different points in the Galwan and Hot Spring areas of Ladakh.

Recently, troops from both sides were involved in face-offs at five spots.

Tribals ask Himachal minister to undergo quarantine

Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Ram Lal Markanda faced an unusual protest on Tuesday when he reached his tribal constituency for an official tour.

About 300 local women in Spiti Valley demanded that he undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Sensing trouble, Mr Markanda preferred to leave the place.

Tamil Nadu police registers case against TV newsreader

Tamil Nadu Police on Tuesday registered a case against theatre personality and Tamil television newscaster S. Varadharajen for circulating a video that said the state lacks beds for Covid-19 patients.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said action was taken against Varadharajen under the Epidemic Diseases Act for causing panic. Varadharajen said in the video that he found it difficult to get his friend with breathing difficulties admitted to a hospital. Mr Vijayabaskar said it was for doctors to decide who should be admitted to a hospital.

New twist in UP teacher scam

A teacher calling herself Anamika Shukla surfaced in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday claiming innocence in a scam.

A woman appeared to have used the same name to work simultaneously for 25 schools drawing Rs1 crore in salary for 13 months.

But Shukla claimed that her documents and degree were misused by someone for fraud and she was actually jobless.

IIT Bombay is India's top university

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, is India's highest ranked university among top 200 global universities, with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and IIT Delhi also figuring in the top 200, according to the QS World University Rankings.

IIT Bombay is ranked 172nd, while IISc is 185th and IIT Delhi 193rd. Overall, 21 Indian higher education institutions figure in the top 1,000.

Jewellery worth Rs1,350 crore returns to India

Over 2,300kg of polished diamonds, pearls and jewellery worth Rs 1,350 crore that fraud-accused jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi allegedly planned to dispatch to Dubai while they were being investigated, has been brought back to India by the Enforcement Directorate.

The agency "successfully imported" from Hong Kong around 108 packages of jewellery and gems belonging to firms controlled by Modi and his uncle Choksi. The two were planning to fly these consignments to Dubai from Hong Kong in 2018.

Candy Baba arrested in Haryana

Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested Kurukshetra's "Candy Baba", alias Rajesh, who is accused of cheating people by using black magic, in Faridabad.

The man had been on the run for a year and allegedly cheated his devotees on the pretext of doubling their money in no time.

Police said he duped people of nearly Rs100 crore by offering them candy as temple offerings. Thirty first information reports have been registered against him.

Air pollution turns severe again

Pollution levels in six cities which fell during the initial phase of the Covid-19 lockdown are on the rise again as the country gradually opens up.

According to the Centre for Science and Environment, PM 2.5 levels across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru dropped by 45 per cent to 88 per cent during the lockdown. The analysis, however, found that the "pollution has registered a comeback". In the six cities, there is a two to six-fold increase in PM 2.5 levels.

'How's the josh' film line gets quirky spin

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's popular line, "How's the josh?" from the film Uri: The Surgical Strike has got a quirky spin on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police.

In a bid to create Covid-19 awareness, the force shared a still from the film but with a minor twist. They put a mask on Vicky's character Major Vihaan Singh Shergill and captioned it: "How's the distance?" The reply: "6 Feet Sir!" The original dialogue had Vicky saying: "How's the josh?" The soldiers replied with zest: "High, sir."