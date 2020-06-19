India in 2 minutes

Mumbai police to probe death of promising actor

Mumbai police will probe whether an up-and-coming Bollywood actor who committed suicide last Sunday was depressed in part due to "professional rivalry".

The Hindi film industry is dominated by big names and has been accused of being insular.

Mr Sushant Singh Rajput, a 34-year-old actor who won acclaim and fans for his roles in several top-draw films, hailed from a middle-class family with no Bollywood connections - a relative rarity in the industry.

Record jump in coronavirus cases

India's official coronavirus death toll leapt by more than 2,000 to reach 11,903 on Wednesday as Germany advised its nationals to consider leaving the country because of growing health risks.

Authorities said the sharp increase in fatalities was mainly due to Mumbai and Delhi updating their figures.

Death tolls in both cities have been increasing in recent days.

Newspapers suffer due to pandemic

Indian newspapers, which just a few months ago defied the global trend by gaining circulation, are now buckling under the weight of coronavirus losses that have killed off some and critically wounded other big names.

According to some estimates, normal sales of more than 50 million newspapers a day across the country have fallen by two thirds.

Streets and markets to be made pedestrian-friendly

The central government has unveiled plans to take advantage of the Covid-19 lockdown to make the country's streets and markets pedestrian-friendly.

An advisory issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs recommended paving paths for pedestrians in three markets in each city and adding more bicycle lanes.

City authorities must select the markets by June 30 and begin implementing short-term measures from Oct 1, it said.

Karnataka to set up care centres for asymptomatic Covid-19 cases

The Karnataka government has decided to establish Covid Care Centres to monitor and treat asymptomatic Covid-19 cases.

"As the number of cases has been increasing in the last two weeks, Covid Care Centres will be established to monitor and treat infected persons who are asymptomatic," said Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

He said an expert committee has been formed to advise on the type of treatment and care needed for Covid-19 cases in different stages.

Kerala plans licence for snake catchers

The Kerala Forest Department is planning to issue licences to snake catchers after a young man died on Sunday. He was bitten by a poisonous snake that he had caught.

The department said snake catchers would be given necessary training and a certificate.

Anyone venturing to catch a snake without a licence will face a three-year jail term.

UP scam mastermind arrested

The Special Task Force (STF) in Uttar Pradesh has arrested Pushpendra, aka Raj, who planned the Anamika Shukla scam in which teachers were recruited in state government schools on the basis of the educational certificates of one woman.

The STF also arrested Anand of Jaunpur and Ramnath of Kheri who were involved in the scam.

500-year-old temple spotted after 87 years

A temple believed to be 500 years old has been found in the Mahanadi river in Odisha.

It was submerged during floods in 1933, according to researchers.

An archaeology survey team from the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage said it discovered the temple recently at Nayagarh after its tip partly surfaced.

Lake in Maharashtra turns pink

The Lonar lake in Maharashtra has suddenly turned pink.

Experts believe the change is likely due to increased salinity of the water, the presence of algae or a combination of both.

The lake, located about 500km east of Mumbai, was formed after a meteorite hit the Earth some 50,000 years ago.

Woman drags mother on cot to bank

A 70-year-old woman in Odisha's Nuapada district last week dragged her 100-year-old bedridden mother on a cot to a nearby bank to withdraw a pension of Rs 1,500.

The woman from Bargaon village said a bank official asked her for physical verification.

Two more elephants die in Chhattisgarh, fifth in a week

Chhattisgarh is witnessing a spate of elephant deaths with two more wild elephants dying on Tuesday.

An elephant calf was found dead in marshland near the Gangrel reservoir in Dhamtari while another died from electrocution in Dharamjaigarh.

This comes after three female elephants, including a pregnant one, died under mysterious circumstances a week ago.

Bengaluru church starts drive-in worship

The Bethel AG Church in Bengaluru organised a unique drive-in worship allowing visitors to perform Sunday service without breaking the social distancing norm.

The worshippers performed the prayers without getting off their vehicles.

Window opens for IPL to be staged in late September

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) has sought a quick decision from the International Cricket Council on the T20 World Cup after a Cricket Australia official said holding it this year in Australia would be "unrealistic".

Should the World T20, scheduled from Oct 18 to Nov 15, and the six-nation Asia Cup in September not be held, the BCCI hopes it will open a window to stage the lucrative Indian Premier League in late September or early October.

World's oldest first-class cricketer dies at 100

Vasant Raiji, the world's oldest first-class cricketer, died aged 100 in Mumbai last Saturday.

The right-handed batsman played nine first-class matches between 1938 and 1950, scoring 277 runs at an average of 23.08.

He was also a cricket historian after retirement.