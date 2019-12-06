India in 2 minutes

Chidambaram 'happy to breathe air of freedom' after jail spell

After spending 106 days in the custody of investigative agencies and in jail, former Union finance minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram was released from Tihar prison in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court granted him bail in the INX Media case.

The politician from Tamil Nadu, who is accused of receiving bribes, money-laundering and approving illegal investments, said after his release: "I will address a press conference. I am happy that I stepped out and breathing the air of freedom after 106 days."

Fast-track court to try Hyderabad rape accused

The Telangana government on Wednesday issued orders for setting up a fast-track court to try the four men accused of the gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad last month.

The charred body of the 25-year-old woman was found under a culvert at Shadnagar on Nov 28 morning a day after she went missing.

Four men, all lorry workers aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on Nov 29 for allegedly committing the crime.

65% of women in UP village are widows

The Sonkar Purwa hamlet in Dumriya Deeh village in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district is populated by 205 people - 70 men, 55 women and 80 children. But significantly 65 per cent of the women are widows.

The widows blame their fate on alcoholism. Most claimed their husbands died in their prime due to excessive drinking.

Rajiv Gandhi murder convicts plead for mercy killing

Nalini Sriharan and Murugan, convicts in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, have petitioned the Madras High Court seeking mercy killing.

Nalini sent the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madras High Court Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi on 27.

Her advocate Pugazhendi said extreme stress has driven Nalini to take this decision.

In the letter, Nalini alleged that the pair had been ill-treated by prison staff and wanted to be shifted out of the Vellore prison in Tamil Nadu.