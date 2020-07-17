India in 2 minutes

Ambani now world's sixth richest

India's richest man has surged past Silicon Valley tech titan Elon Musk as well as Alphabet co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page to become the world's sixth-richest person.

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, whose wealth surpassed Warren Buffett's last week, is now worth US$72.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Mr Page is worth US$71.6 billion, Mr Brin US$69.4 billion and Mr Musk US$68.6 billion.

Buffett's net worth dropped last week after he gave away US$2.9 billion to charity.

Supreme Court rules royal family can run temple

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the right of a former royal dynasty to run the Sri Padmanabhaswamy Temple, one of the world's richest places of worship, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The state government had tried to take it over when the family patriarch died.

Google to invest US$10 billion in 'digital India'

Google will invest US$10 billion in India in the next five to seven years, Mr Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of its parent company Alphabet, has announced.

The investment will be used to build products and services in India, help businesses go digital and use technology "for social good".

Congress faces revolt in Rajasthan

The Congress was thrown into turmoil after a mutiny threatened its hold on power in Rajasthan in the latest trouble to hit the 135-year-old party, struggling to reverse its declining political fortunes.

Mr Sachin Pilot, 42, a well-known face of the party and a key second-rung leader, was sacked as deputy chief minister and Rajasthan Congress chief after revolting against senior leader Ashok Gehlot, the state's chief minister, potentially threatening the state government.

Gold smuggling case accused arrested in Bengaluru

Accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair in Kerala's controversial gold smuggling case were taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency from Bengaluru on Saturday.

Another suspect, Fareed Faisal, is still absconding.

The trio were reportedly involved in smuggling gold into Kerala through diplomatic channels.

Boys murder man in public view

Three boys were caught on CCTV savagely beating 25-year-old Manish Jhuggi to death in New Delhi's Raghubir Nagar on Monday.

Mr Jhuggi had reportedly objected to the boys' racing and doing stunts on bikes near his house. Many people witnessed the crime but did not intervene.

3.3 million people affected by Assam floods

The flood situation in Assam worsened on Tuesday with nearly 3.3 million people in 28 of the state's 33 districts affected.

Nine deaths due to drowning were reported during the day, taking the number of fatalities to 59.

More than 44,000 people are taking shelter in 517 relief camps.

Supreme Court panel to probe gangster's death

The Supreme Court may appoint a panel, to be headed by a retired judge, to probe Kanpur Police's killing of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey and his aides last week as well as his massacre of eight policemen a few days earlier.

Dubey was shot dead last Friday as he tried to escape from police custody following a car accident.

Three decades after leaving school, Meghalaya woman, 50, clears Class 12 exams Meghalaya's Lakyntiew Syiemlieh, 50, cleared her Class 12 exams on Monday, 32 years after she dropped out of school.

The mother of four children and a grandmother of two immediately said: "I will do a bachelor's degree in my favourite language, Khasi. I understand the importance of education - without it, we are simply nothing."

Priests condemn Nepal PM' s claims

Priests in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, have lashed out at Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's claim that the birthplace of Lord Rama is in Nepal and that he was Nepali.

"Lord Rama was born in Ayodhya near the Sarayu river," said Mahant Dinendra Das, a member of the Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya.

"It is true that Sita Ji (Lord Rama's wife) was from Nepal, but to claim that Lord Rama was Nepali is wrong."

Nepal's foreign ministry clarified that Mr Oli's remarks were not political and not meant to disrespect Ayodhya and its significance.