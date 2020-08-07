India in 2 minutes

Crucial arrest made in Punjab hooch tragedy

In a major breakthrough in the hooch tragedy case, police in Punjab have arrested the paint store owner who allegedly triggered the chain of events that resulted in the death of 111 people across three districts.

Mr Rajeev Joshi, the owner of Ludhiana Paint Store, was nabbed on Monday.

He admitted to the police that he supplied the three drums of methanol, which were used to make the spurious alcohol.

Kerala CM told to engage medical experts in Covid-19 tracing

The Kerala unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asking him not to entrust the job of contact tracing of Covid-19 patients to the police.

It said this job should be done by experts in the field of medicine.

The IMA was responding to Mr Vijayan's statement on Monday that the police have been given more powers which include contact tracing.

Amaravati farmers intensify protest against 3-capitals move

Farmers in Amaravati on Tuesday intensified their protest against the Andhra Pradesh government's move to develop three state capitals.

The protesters, including women, formed a human chain on an arterial road and pleaded that their interests be protected and the government stop the move.

Amar Singh dies at 64 in S'pore

Parliamentarian, former Samajwadi Party leader and famous power broker Amar Singh, 64, lost his battle with a kidney ailment on Saturday.

He passed away in a Singapore hospital where he was undergoing treatment. "Amar Singh Ji was an energetic public figure... Saddened by his demise," said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Police patrolling stepped up outside Kangana's Manali home

Police patrolling has been stepped up outside the residence of actress Kangana Ranaut in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, after her family complained of hearing gunshots on Friday night.

Kangana claimed the incident was meant to intimidate her for speaking up about actor Sushant Singh Rajput's unnatural death.

Kolkata police allow bicycles in lanes and bylanes Kolkata police will allow bicycles on all lanes and bylanes of the city for the convenience of the general public amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, restrictions will continue on the main arterial roads, flyovers and other roads.

It is alo mandatory for bicycles to have reflectors.

'Dead woman' walks into police station in Uttar Pradesh

A woman, declared dead by her relatives, walked into a police station in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday.

The police are now filing a case against the mother and brother of the woman, Ms Warisha, for trying to implicate her in-laws in a dowry death case by falsely identifying the body of a woman found in a suitcase in Ghaziabad on July 27 as hers.

Mumbai corporation refuses to free Bihar police officer

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation authorities have refused to free Bihar police officer Vinay Tiwari from quarantine despite a request from the Patna Inspector-General of Police.

Mr Tiwari, who is heading the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, was quarantined by BMC officers soon after his arrival in Mumbai on Sunday. Bihar Director-General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey claimed the officer is "under house arrest".