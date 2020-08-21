India in 2 minutes

Negotiations on with 13 countries to establish air bubbles

India is negotiating with 13 countries, including Australia, Japan and Singapore, to establish separate bilateral air bubble arrangements for international flight operations, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

Under a bilateral air bubble pact, airlines of both the countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions.

Since July, India has established such bubbles with the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and the Maldives.

Madras High Court dismisses plea to reopen copper smelter plant

The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed Vedanta's plea to reopen its Sterlite copper smelter unit in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

People in Thoothukudi, who are against the plant, celebrated by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets. The plant was shut down by the Tamil Nadu government following a protest that led to the deaths of 13 people in police firing in May 2018.

Goa Governor transferred to Meghalaya

Governor Satya Pal Malik's criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Goa may have led to his sudden transfer on Tuesday to Meghalaya, said Mr Vijai Sardesai, chief of the Goa Forward Party.

Mr Malik was transferred when he was in the midst of a war of words with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over issues related to poor Covid-19 management in the state and construction of a new Raj Bhavan. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will additionally handle Goa.

Pandit Jasraj's mortal remains brought back to Mumbai

Pandit Jasraj's body was brought back to India on Wednesday for last rites.

The classical vocalist died at his home in New Jersey, United States, on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 90. The musician enthralled audiences across the world with his soulful performances for more than seven decades.

Former cricketer Chauhan dies

Former Test batsman Chetan Chauhan, who shone as a gritty cricketer against fiery pace bowling overseas as Sunil Gavaskar's enduring opening partner in the 1970s, died on Sunday following complications due to Covid-19. He was 73.

The two-time former Member of Parliament from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, was serving as Home Guard minister in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.

He tested positive for Covid-19 last month and was shifted to a Gurugram hospital after his condition worsened.

4G Internet service restored in two Jammu and Kashmir districts

The Central government on Sunday restored high-speed 4G Internet services in Udhampur in the Jammu region and Ganderbal in the Kashmir Valley on a "trial basis".

The Supreme Court had recently directed the Central government to explore the possibility of restoring 4G connectivity at least in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir without comprising the country's security.

2,400-yr-old mummy enjoys fresh air after 130 years

A 2,400-year-old mummy at the Albert Hall Museum in Jaipur was taken out from its box for the first time in 130 years on Aug 14 to save it from flood waters following torrential rains. The mummy was brought from Cairo 130 years ago. It is of a woman named Tutu and was found in the Akhmin area of the ancient city of Panopolis in Egypt.

Manduadih renamed Banaras railway station The Manduadih railway station in Varanasi will now be known as the Banaras railway station.

It was revamped last year into a world-class station and is now equipped with facilities such as an air-conditioned waiting lounge, LED lights, fountains and a food court.

Pakistani ship captain goes home after medical care

The Indian government on Monday sent back a Pakistani ship captain almost a month after he was rescued by the Indian Coast Guard and hospitalised in a medical emergency in Visakhapatnam.

Captain Badar Hasnain was evacuated on July 13 after he suffered a heart attack on a ship en route to Gopalpur in Odisha. He recovered after medical treatment in Visakhapatnam.

Dream 11 named Indian Premier League's main sponsor

The Indian Premier League on Tuesday named Indian fantasy gaming company Dream11 as its lead sponsor, replacing China's Vivo, which was dumped following a deadly border clash between Indian and Chinese armies in June.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said the four-month deal for sponsoring the glitzy Twenty20 cricket tournament is worth almost US$30 million. Vivo originally paid US$330 million for a five-year deal up to 2022, equating to around US$66 million each season.

Supreme Court orders CBI to handle Sushant case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will take over the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Supreme Court ordered on Wednesday, asking the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence it has collected to the national agency.

In a win for the Bihar government in its tussle with Maharashtra state, the Supreme Court also said the first information report registered in Patna based on a complaint by Sushant's father was correct and the Bihar government is competent to ask the CBI to investigate the case.