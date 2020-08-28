India in 2 minutes

16 killed in building collapse

The death toll from a collapsed apartment block in Mahad, an industrial town about 165km south of Mumbai, rose to 16 on Wednesday. Rescuers didn't expect to find anyone else trapped dead or alive in the rubble.

Local officials had initially feared up to 200 residents of 47 flats were buried when the block collapsed on Monday.

Lawyer refuses to apologise for tweets against judiciary

Lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan refused to apologise to the Supreme Court on Monday for his two tweets against the judiciary, saying what he expressed represented his bona fide belief, which he continues to hold.

On Aug 20, the top court granted him time till Aug 24 to reconsider his "defiant statement".

Sonia to remain leader of Congress party

India's main opposition Congress party on Monday rejected a request from its leader Sonia Gandhi that she be allowed to step down, after almost two dozen senior figures called for better decision-making in the party.

The party's top decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee, decided that Mrs Gandhi, the Italian-born widow of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, and her son, Rahul, will remain in control.

Indore gets cleanest city award for fourth time in a row

has been adjudged India's cleanest city for a fourth straight year by the central government's cleanliness survey, while Surat and Navi Mumbai grabbed the second and third positions respectively.

Chhattisgarh won the cleanest state award, followed by Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Bloomsbury India withdraws book on Delhi riots

Bloomsbury India has withdrawn a controversial book claiming to tell the untold story of February's Delhi riots, after the publisher was accused of giving a platform to unsubstantiated allegations and strengthening an anti-Muslim agenda.

The book, titled Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story, will now be published by the Indian publishing house Garuda Prakashan.

Haryana police officer arrested for assaulting two women

The Haryana government on Monday suspended Inspector-General of Police Hemant Kalson, who was arrested on Aug 22 on the charge of assaulting two women after trespassing at their houses in Pinjore.

The police officer is already facing a departmental inquiry for firing in the air with a constable's semi-automatic gun at Ariyalur in Tamil Nadu when he was on election duty last year.

Former President in deep coma

Former President Pranab Mukherjee is in a deep coma and on ventilator support, doctors at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi said on Wednesday.

Last week, his health deteriorated after he developed a lung infection.

Mr Mukherjee was also found to be Covid-19 positive when he was admitted on Aug 10 for emergency brain surgery.

Narcotics case against Rhea and three acquaintances

In a new twist to the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday filed a criminal case against his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and three of her acquaintances under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, claiming proof about consumption of banned substances.

Officials said there is prima facie evidence indicating that drugs were supplied to Sushant and Rhea.

Woman seeks divorce from 'perfect' husband

In a bizarre incident, a woman in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has sought divorce from her husband on the grounds that he does not fight with her.

A Sharia court rejected her plea, terming it frivolous. Later, the local panchayat also expressed its inability to decide the issue.

JNU scholar Sharjeel arrested over Delhi riots involvement

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested Jawaharlal Nehru University PhD scholar Sharjeel Imam in connection with the riots in Delhi in February under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The Delhi Police has charged him with inciting people to indulge in "activities detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of the country".

Choksi moves Delhi High Court against Netflix documentary Fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court against Netflix's upcoming web series Bad Boy Billionaires.

His lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said that he is not seeking a stay on the documentary but is seeking that he be shown the preview. The documentary has a two-minute piece on Choksi's nephew and fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi which mentions Choksi.

India to host England Tests in February

India is committed to hosting England in February next year ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League season, Indian board chief Sourav Ganguly has said. England's original tour to India in September-October was a casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

India are scheduled to tour Australia in December and host England for five Tests early next year.