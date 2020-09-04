India in 2 minutes

PM Modi's personal website hacked

Twitter confirmed on Thursday that an account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked with a series of tweets asking its followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.

The incident comes after several Twitter accounts of prominent personalities were hacked in July.

Twitter said it is aware of the activity with Mr Modi's website, which has 2.5 million followers, and has taken steps to secure it.

Lawyer fined one rupee for tweets

The Supreme Court on Monday imposed a symbolic one rupee fine on a celebrated public service lawyer for contempt in a case that raised concern about free speech in the world's largest democracy.

Mr Prashant Bhushan, 63, was convicted last month for two tweets deemed critical of the judiciary. He has been ordered to pay the fine by mid-September or face three months in jail and a suspension from the Bar.

Frenchwoman apologises for holy bridge video

A Frenchwoman arrested for allegedly making a video of herself without clothes on a holy bridge in Rishikesh apologised on Sunday but denied being completely naked and said she carried out the stunt to bring attention to sexual harassment.

Police said on Saturday that the 27-year-old - identified as Marie-Helene - faced charges under India's Internet laws after posting footage of herself on the Lakshman Jhula, a footbridge over the Ganges river made famous by the Beatles in the 1960s. It continues to attract backpackers and yoga practitioners.

Home Minister Shah discharged from hospital

India's Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for the past two weeks for post-Covid-19 care, was discharged on Monday.

On Aug 2, Mr Shah tweeted that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent treatment at a private hospital and was discharged after he recovered. He was later admitted to AIIMS following complaints of fatigue and body ache. India's first female cardiologist dies of Covid-19 India's first female cardiologist S. Padmavati died due to Covid-19 on Aug 29 at the age of 103 after battling the disease for 11 days.

She died at the National Heart Institute in New Delhi, which she had helped set up in 1981.

Maharashtra government sacks three Palghar cops

Three policemen - Anandrao Kale, Ravi Salunkhe and Naresh Dhodi - who were suspended for not taking adequate steps to save three men from being lynched by a mob in Maharashtra's Palghar on April 16 have been sacked.

The killing of the two saffron-robed men and their driver in April this year had sparked national outrage after video clips showed policemen heading to safety inside the police station and leaving the three men at the mercy of hundreds of people who suspected the three were thieves.

Woman and six others arrested for tonsuring youth

A young man was assaulted and tonsured on allegations of theft by film producer Nutan Naidu's wife Madhu Priya and six others in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, last Friday.

Police on Saturday arrested the seven, including four women, after 20-year-old P. Srikanth complained about the humiliation he had suffered.

Facebook purges fake accounts attacking India

Facebook on Tuesday said it removed 453 accounts, 103 pages, 78 groups and 107 Instagram accounts that were operating from Pakistan and focused on spreading misinformation in India.

The people who operated this network relied on fake accounts - some claiming to be based in India - to post content and manage a handful of Indian military fan pages and groups.