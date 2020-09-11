India in 2 minutes

Ex-ICICI Bank CEO's husband in Enforcement Directorate custody

The Enforcement Directorate will fly Deepak Kochhar to New Delhi for interrogation in a money laundering case in which he is accused with his wife and former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar.

The promoter of Nupower Renewables, Mr Kochhar was arrested on Monday by the agency in Mumbai for being allegedly evasive during questioning in the recent past.

A special court in Mumbai remanded him in ED custody till Sept 19.

India weighing Russian offer of Sputnik-V vaccine trial

India has received an offer from Russia to conduct a phase-3 trial of its Sputnik-V Covid-19 vaccine and manufacture it. Several Indian companies are studying the proposal.

"The government of India attaches great importance to this offer of partnership from a friend," said Mr V.K. Paul, member of the Indian Central government think-tank NITI Aayog.

Bombay High Court stays razing of Kangana's 'illegal office'

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's "illegal office" barely a couple of hours after a BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) squad started the process.

Kangana has alleged that she is being targeted because of her fight with the Shiv Sena, the ruling party of Maharashtra, and its leaders over her recent remarks against the Mumbai police.

Taj Mahal to reopen even as Covid-19 rages in Indi a

India's top tourist attraction the Taj Mahal is set to reopen more than six months after it was shut, officials said on Tuesday, even as the nation battles soaring Covid-19 infections.

"The Taj Mahal will reopen on Sept 21. All Covid-19 protocols, like physical distancing and wearing of masks, will be followed," said Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department deputy director Amit Srivastava.

Visitors will be limited to 5,000 a day, down from the usual daily average of 20,000.

PUBG cuts video game ties with Tencent after ban

The maker of the hit video game PlayerUnknown's Battleground (PUBG) has cut ties with Tencent in India after the Indian government banned apps with links to China.

PUBG Mobile was one of 118 Chinese apps blacklisted over national security concerns.

Developer PUBG Corporation said it would take on a publishing role in India to have its game reinstated.

Covid-19 infections surge to 4.3 million

India reported 89,706 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking its total caseload to 4.3 million, data from the health ministry showed.

India has the highest number of coronavirus infections outside the United States, reporting the largest single-day increases in cases every day for more than a month.

The death rate has remained relatively low, but is starting to show signs of rising, with more than 1,000 deaths reported daily for eight days in a row.

First Kisan Rail from South India carries fruits to Delhi

Connecting the farms to the agricultural markets, the first Kisan Rail from south India chugged off from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday carrying 322 tonnes of fresh fruits to the famous Azadpur Mandi fruit and vegetable market in New Delhi.

Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually flagged off the train via a video link from New Delhi and Amaravati.

IAF formally inducts Rafale aircraft

The Indian Air Force formally inducted the newly acquired Rafale fighter jets on Thursday at its airbase in Ambala, Haryana.

The aircraft will be part of the IAF's 17 Squadron, known as Golden Arrows. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Ms Florence Parly, the Minister of the Armed Forces of France, were the chief guests.

Delhi Metro resumes operations after five months

Delhi Metro, the lifeline of the National Capital Region, finally resumed services on Monday after coming to a halt more than five months ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Though the national capital is reportedly witnessing a second wave of coronavirus infections, the government has allowed the metro to resume operations in a bid to restart the economy.

Man arrested over 86-year-old grandmother's rape in Delhi

Police in Delhi have arrested a man in his 30s for the rape and assault of an 86-year-old grandmother.

"The woman was waiting outside her home on Monday evening for the milkman when she was approached by her attacker," Ms Swati Maliwal, head of the Delhi Commission for Women, told the BBC.

"He told her that her regular milk delivery man wasn't coming and offered to take her to the place where she could get milk.

"The octogenarian trustingly accompanied him and he took her to a nearby farm where he raped her."

Local villagers heard her cries and rescued her. They handed over the attacker to the police.