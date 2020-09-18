India in 2 minutes

Security beefed up outside Jaya Bachchan's bungalow

A day after Rajya Sabha MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan defended the film industry on charges of drug addiction in Parliament, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday beefed up security outside her bungalow in Juhu.

The development comes after the actor was viciously trolled on social media for her remarks, which came a day after Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said that there was a problem of drug addiction in the film industry.

India gets back statues stolen from Hindu temple in 1978

Britain has returned three antique bronze sculptures to Indian authorities more than 40 years after they were stolen from a Hindu temple in Tamil Nadu. Dating back to the Vijayanagara era (which lasted from the 14th to the 17th century), they were among the four bronzes stolen from a temple dedicated to the god Vishnu in Nagapattinam in 1978.

Last year, the Indian High Commission in London discovered that a British-based dealer was offering one of them for sale.

Indian airlines seek US$1.5b interest-free credit line

Indian airlines have sought at least US$1.5 billion in interest-free credit from the government to cope with the loss of revenue from Covid-19.

Airlines including IndiGo, Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, SpiceJet and state-run carrier Air India also want the government to defer taxes, abolish excise duty on aviation fuel and persuade aircraft lessors to ease leasing terms.

Dr Reddy's to carry out Phase III trials of Russian vaccine

Russia's sovereign wealth fund will supply 100 million doses of its potential Covid-19 vaccine to Indian drug company Dr Reddy's Laboratories as Moscow speeds up plans to distribute the vaccine abroad.

The deal comes after the Russian Direct Investment Fund reached agreements with Indian manufacturers to produce 300 million doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine candidate in India.

Shah in hospital for 'complete check-up'

India's Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to hospital again due to breathing issues last Saturday. He will remain at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi for a "complete check-up".

It was the third time that the 55-year-old was admitted to a hospital since testing positive for Covid-19 on Aug 3. He was discharged less than two weeks later, but was treated again within days after complaints of fatigue and body aches.

Delhi legislative panel warns Facebook

A Delhi legislative panel on Tuesday warned Facebook that it could face contempt proceedings after its India head failed to show up at a hearing into its alleged role in fanning religious riots in the Indian capital earlier this year.

The Delhi legislative assembly's committee had summoned Facebook's India managing director Ajit Mohan to answer allegations that the social media giant did not adequately enforce hate speech rules and policies, which contributed to the violence that left 50 people dead.

The panel has asked Mr Mohan to appear before it on another day, which is yet to be decided.

Farmer bodies declare Punjab bandh on Sept 25

Around 10 farmer organisations have called a Punjab bandh on Sept 25 in protest against the "anti-farmer bills" being enacted by Parliament.

The decision was taken by the representatives of the farm bodies at a meeting in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

All businesses, road and rail transport will be shut during the bandh, they said.

100-year-old woman defeats Covid-19 in Assam

A 100-year-old woman, Ms Mai Handique, who lives in the Mothers' Old Age Home in Guwahati, has been cured of Covid-19.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded her "steely resolve" and the efforts of doctors who treated her at the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital in the city.

Arts scholar and administrator Kapila Vatsyayan dies Kapila Vatsyayan, a leading scholar of Indian classical dance, art, architecture and art history, passed away on Sept 16 at her New Delhi home at the age of 91.

She wrote nearly 200 books on a variety of arts and their histories.

100 tonnes of hilsa from Bangladesh reach West Bengal

With the festive season round the corner, around 100 tonnes of the Bangladeshi hilsa fish have already reached the market in West Bengal, while another 1,350 tonnes are expected to arrive in a phased manner till Oct 10.

Hilsa is often tagged as the Queen of Fish for its taste and the Bangladeshi hilsa is considered to be tastier than its Indian counterpart.