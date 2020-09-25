India in 2 minutes

Death toll in building collapse jumps to 39

The death toll from an apartment block collapse in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, jumped to 39 on Wednesday, as hopes of finding survivors dimmed.

Emergency workers from the National Disaster Response Force have pulled out 20 people from the rubble of the three-storey building.

UP man slashes pregnant wife's stomach to check baby's gender

A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh after slashing his pregnant wife's stomach with a sickle, leaving her critically ill and causing the death of their unborn baby boy, police and her relatives said.

The woman was in intensive care in a hospital in New Delhi, said police in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh state, following Saturday's attack.

Her brother said the attack took place because the husband wanted to know the baby's gender. The couple have five daughters.

Billionaire Mistry mulls severing Tata ties

Four years after a boardroom coup ended in the abrupt ouster of Mr Cyrus Mistry as Tata Group chairman and sparked India's biggest corporate feud, the tycoon's family wants to sell its 18 per cent stake in Tata Sons.

The Mistry clan's cash-strapped Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the largest minority shareholder of the US$113 billion Tata empire's holding firm, wanted to borrow money by using a part of its Tata stake as collateral.

But Tata opposed the move because of concerns the shares may end up with hostile parties.

Minister of State Angadi succumbs to Covid-19

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Chanabasappa Angadi became the first Central minister to succumb to Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The 65-year-old died less than two weeks after he was admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi with symptoms.

'Historic' labour law raises fear workers will pay price India's parliament on Wednesday passed "historic" labour laws that the government says will help workers and businesses alike, but activists fear a loss of labour rights in a push for profits.

Experts said the laws - aimed at protecting workers and streamlining labyrinthine regulations - exempt tens of thousands of smaller firms and rob workers of a right to strike or receive benefits.

Serum Institute starts to make potential Covid-19 vaccine

United States biotech company Codagenix said on Tuesday that India's Serum Institute has started manufacturing its potential Covid-19 vaccine and it expects to begin early-stage human trials of the vaccine by the end of 2020 in the United Kingdom.

Serum Institute, the world's largest vaccine maker by number of doses produced, will develop Codagenix's CDX-005, which is delivered intranasally.

Taj Mahal reopens with strict measures

The Taj Mahal, India's "monument to love", has reopened after a six-month hiatus with special rules introduced - including no touching the white marble walls of the mausoleum built for a Mughal emperor's favourite wife.

Only 5,000 visitors are allowed daily - a quarter of the usual capacity - and all will have their temperature taken by staff wearing face shields, masks and gloves.

Apple launches first online store in India

For the first time in more than 20 years since Apple began its operations in India, the iPhone-maker has started selling its products directly to consumers in the world's second largest smartphone market.

Apple launched its online store in India on Wednesday which, in addition to offering nearly the entire line-up of its products, also brings a range of services for the first time to consumers in the country.

India is the 38th market for Apple where it has launched its online store.

TikTok removed 37 million videos before ban

TikTok took down nearly 37.7 million videos from its platform in India in the first half of this year, it said in a transparency report released on Tuesday. The action came just before TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, was banned in India as tensions rose on the border with China.

More TikTok videos were removed in India than in any other market. The United States was second with nearly 10 million videos removed.

Nine Al-Qaeda terrorists arrested in Kerala and West Bengal

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested three West Bengal natives, who were associated with a unit of Al-Qaeda that planned terror strikes in New Delhi, from different parts of Ernakulam district in Kerala last Saturday.

In a simultaneous operation in Murshidabad, West Bengal, six other members of the group were arrested.

Saudi Arabia bans India flights over Covid-19 concerns

Saudi Arabia, a key destination for Indian migrant workers, on Tuesdsay suspended air travel to and from India amid concerns of potential imported Covid-19 cases.

This development comes after two Indian airlines - Air India and Air India Express - were handed temporary bans last week by the authorities in Hong Kong and Dubai for flying in Covid-19 positive passengers to these two cities.