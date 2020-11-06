India in 2 minutes

Asia's richest man loses

$8.87 billion Mr Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, saw $8.87 billion wiped from his net worth on Monday as Reliance Industries shares tumbled the most in over seven months following a drop in quarterly profit.

The stock of India's most-valuable company closed 8.6 per cent lower in Mumbai on Monday, slipping the most since March 23.

The refining-to-retail conglomerate reported a 15 per cent decline in quarterly profit to $1.75 billion as Covid-19 hit demand for fuel.

Delhi records highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases

Delhi on Wednesday recorded yet another highest single-day spike of 6,842 Covid-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 409,938.

The national capital had witnessed a spike of 6,725 infections on Tuesday and has been logging a massive jump in cases since last week.

Doctor duped into buying 'Aladdin's lamp'

Two men who allegedly duped a doctor into buying an "Aladdin's lamp" for $128,000 - and even conjured up a fake genie - have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh.

Dr Laeek Khan approached police after he realised the lamp did not have any of the magical powers described in the popular folk tale about Aladdin and the lamp with a wish-granting genie.

Punjab hit by power cuts

Millions of people in Punjab were left without power for up to five hours on Tuesday due to a coal shortage after train services were suspended following a blockade by farmers.

"There were power cuts for two to five hours in different parts of Punjab and this situation could last for two to three days," said Mr A. Venu Prasad, chairman of the Punjab State Power Corp.

Farmers in Punjab have been blocking railway lines in protest against new farm laws passed by the Central government.

India hosts key naval exercise

India, Australia, Japan and the United States started a strategic naval drill on Tuesday in the Bay of Bengal, with all four countries keeping a wary eye on China's growing military power.

The exercises - with anti-submarine and anti-aircraft drills - went ahead as India is embroiled in a deadly border showdown with China and has sought closer military ties with other countries.

Two killed in firecracker blast

Two persons were killed and several others injured in an explosion that took place in an illegal firecracker godown and factory in Kaptanganj area in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.

The godown collapsed under the impact of the explosion and several people were feared buried under the debris.

Fresh tension as Assam man dies in Mizoram custody

In a new turn to the Assam-Mizoram border conflict, a 48-year-old man from Assam died in police custody in Mizoram on Monday, leading to more protests along the inter-state border.

The family of the deceased, identified as Intiaz Ali, 48, alleged that he died in the custody of Mizoram Police while being forcibly taken away.

The Mizoram government said he was found dead in a hospital on Monday where he was admitted for a check-up by the state's excise and narcotics department that had arrested him on charges of selling drugs.

12 dead in Ahmedabad blast

At least 12 workers were killed on Wednesday when part of a chemical warehouse collapsed following a powerful blast in Ahmedabad.

A fire official said the dead included five women. Nine other people were injured in the incident at an industrial complex on the outskirts of the city in Gujarat.

Witnesses said the explosion ripped apart the walls of the building, including a textile facility that operated from the complex.