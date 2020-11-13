India in 2 minutes

TV anchor freed on bail

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to Mr Arnab Goswami, the head of Republic TV, a week after he was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of an interior decorator, a case the channel blamed on politicians angered by its news coverage.

The court said a lower court had been wrong to deny bail to Mr Goswami and ordered his release on bail of Rs50,000 ($906).

Delhi residents complain of breathlessness

Air quality in New Delhi deteriorated to its worst level this year on Tuesday, prompting residents to take to social media complaining of sore throats, stinging eyes and breathlessness in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Delhi's overall air quality index, which measures pollutants including PM2.5 particles, rose to 488, its highest level in a year, according to government data. That was up from 477 on a scale of 500 on Monday.

Covid-19 cases in schools as they reopen

The move to reopen schools in India suffered a setback following reports of hundreds of Covid-19 cases among teachers as well as children in recent weeks in some states, including Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Mizoram.

This has prompted states to either shut schools again or further delay their opening.

Delhi hospital replaces shoulder joints in rare surgery

Doctors at Fortis Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday carried out a rare medical procedure to replace the shoulder joints of a 42-year-old patient who was suffering from chronic pain in her right shoulder.

They replaced her shoulder joints with Arthroscopic Superior Capsular Reconstruction (SCR), a procedure which is performed rarely in India and is limited to a few hospitals.

'Dead' baby wakes up before burial, dies later

An assistant at a tea garden hospital in Assam's Dibrugarh district was arrested on Monday for wrongly declaring a two-month-old baby dead.

The infant later woke up during his burial preparations at his home. However, he died a few hours later after he was taken to the Assam Medical College and Hospital.

Gounder not changing her name

Ms Celine R. Gounder, who has been named a member of the Covid-19 Advisory Board of United States President-elect Joe Biden, has said that she will not change her name despite people in India asking her to remove the reference to her caste.

"My father changed his name to Gounder (from Natarajan) in the early 1970s. My name is my name. It's part of my identity... I didn't change my name when I got married. I'm not changing it now," said Ms Gounder, who was born in the US. Her father Raj Gounder is from Tamil Nadu.

Model Gabriella questioned in Bollywood drugs case

In its ongoing crackdown on the Bollywood drugs mafia, officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday questioned South African model Gabriella Demetriades in Mumbai for nearly six hours.

She is the girlfriend of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, whose house was raided by the NCB on Monday. Gabriella, 33, is likely to be summoned for another round of interrogation.