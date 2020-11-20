India in 2 minutes

Record Covid-19 deaths in Delhi

Delhi reported its highest single-day fatalities from Covid-19 on Wednesday when 131 people died, taking the overall death toll in the national capital to 7,943. It has recorded 503,084 cases.

Delhi has seen an alarming spike in cases in recent weeks, after a months-long lull. It is now recording more new cases than any other state in India.

Punjab CM disappointed over farmers' rail blockade

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday expressed disappointment over the refusal of farmers' unions to lift their rail blockade, which has brought the state virtually to a standstill for the past 11/2 months causing immense hardship and losses to people.

He said he had expected the 30 farmers' unions to end their agitation demanding more trade concessions from the Central government in the interest of Punjab, especially in view of the state's support for their cause.

Ex-Kerala minister arrested in flyover scam case

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested former Kerala Public Works Department minister V.K. Ebrahim Kunju for his involvement in a corruption case related to the construction of a flyover in Palarivattom, Ernakulam district.

He was arrested at a private hospital in Kochi on Wednesday.

11 fake army personnel held in Guwahati

Eleven fake army personnel were arrested in the Guwahati airport area in Assam on Wednesday.

Assam Police officials are interrogating the 11, who hail from different districts in the state.

Police recovered a car, five motorbikes and fake identity cards from them.

Man dies after bathroom wall collapses

A 67-year-old man died after the bathroom wall of his neighbour's house in South Delhi's Vasant Kunj collapsed on Monday.

The debris fell on businessman Partap Singh Tanwar, who died later in hospital. His son Sidharth suffered severe injuries.

The owner of the building Pankaj Singh, who was formerly in the army, has been arrested.

Bengali cinema legend Soumitra Chatterjee dies

Bengali superstar Soumitra Chatterjee, widely admired for his roles as Apu and Feluda in films made by the legendary director Satyajit Ray, died on Sunday aged 85.

He had been fighting for his life since Oct 6, when he was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata with symptoms of Covid-19.

Assam oil well fire extinguished after 5 months

A massive oil well fire that raged for more than five months in Assam was finally extinguished on Sunday.

Oil India engineers had battled the blaze since an explosion in June.

Two employees of the state-owned company died in the blast, while a third worker died in September after an accident on the site.

Cricketer gets bodyguard after attending Hindu ceremony

Top Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has been given an armed bodyguard after he was threatened by Islamists for attending a Hindu ceremony in India.

The 33-year-old sparked a social media storm in the Muslim-majority nation after attending a ceremony in Kolkata dedicated to a Hindu goddess on Nov 12.

Techie's arrest leads to dark web of drug dealings

The Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old computer programmer for allegedly hacking various government sites and helping drug peddlers in the city to procure through the darknet.

The CCB caught Srikrsihna aka Shreeki, a resident of Jayanagar, while its personnel were interrogating eight people for their involvement in procurement of drugs through the web.

Commemorative coin on Lucknow University centenary

Lucknow University will become the third Indian university after Mysore and Banaras Hindu to have a commemorative coin of Rs100 issued on its centenary year.

The coin will be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Nov 25.

He will also release a coffee-table book and a stamp on the occasion.

Deepavali sales rise by 10 per cent

India's top retail trade body said on Sunday that sales during the country's Deepavali festival period rose by more than 10 per cent year on year, indicating "good business prospects" for small businesses.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which represents millions of companies across the country, said that sales during the one-month festive season that ended on Saturday increased to more than Rs720 billion ($13.02 billion).

Shillong Times editor resigns from Editors' Guild of India

Veteran journalist Patricia Mukhim has resigned from the Editors' Guild of India (EGI), alleging that it "defends only celebrity journalists".

The editor of the leading daily The Shillong Times said the EGI is silent about her case, while it issued statements condemning the arrest of non-member Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV, whose recent arrest according to her was not even on grounds of journalistic pursuits.

Meghalaya High Court Judge W. Diengdoh on Nov 10 found Ms Mukhim guilty of creating communal disharmony after she alleged that masked men had assaulted five boys.

Tension along Assam-Nagaland border

Organisations led by the Karbi Students' Association on Tuesday began an indefinite economic blockade of the highway to Nagaland in Assam's Karbi Anglong district over "encroachments" by the neighbouring state.

The agitators are holding demonstrations in three places along the Assam-Nagaland border, but movement of vehicles is normal and no untoward incident has been reported.

Free smartphones for families in extremist hotbed

In a move to help the people of extremism-hit Swabhiman Anchal area in Odisha's Malkangiri district, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced that the state government will provide free smartphones to all households.

He also called on left-wing extremists to shun violence and take part in developmental activities.