India in 2 minutes

Lakshmi Vilas Bank's merger with DBS approved

The Indian government has approved the merger of crisis-hit Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) into the Indian unit of Singapore lender DBS.

LVB was placed under a moratorium earlier this month after a serious deterioration in its financial health.

The moratorium will be lifted from Nov 27 once the amalgamation comes into effect after which all LVB branches will function as part of DBS.

43 more Chinese apps banned

The Indian government banned 43 more Chinese apps on Tuesday including some from e-commerce giant Alibaba, saying these threatened the country's "sovereignty and integrity" as tensions remain high between the nuclear-armed neighbours following a deadly border clash.

New Delhi previously pulled out 59 Chinese apps - including the wildly popular video-sharing platform TikTok - from its huge domestic market. A further 118 Chinese mobile applications were banned in September.

UP enacts law to curb 'love jihad'

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party approved a decree in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, on Tuesday laying out prison terms for anyone compelling others to convert to their faith or luring them into these conversions through marriage.

The move follows a campaign by Hindu groups against some inter-faith marriages that they describe as "love jihad" - Muslim men engaging in a conspiracy to turn Hindu women away from their religion by seducing them.

Sembcorp wins solar power supply auction

The Indian units of Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries and Saudi Arabia-based Aljomaih Holding have won government auctions to sell solar power for a record low of Rs2 ($0.36) per kilowatt hour.

Sembcorp's Indian unit Green Infra Wind Energy will operate a solar plant with a capacity of 400 megawatts.

Vistara to start direct flights to US

Vistara, an Indian full-service airline owned by Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, is considering starting direct flights to the United States as the Covid-19 pandemic increases demand for non-stop travel.

While the specific time frame and aircraft requirements are yet to be finalised, Vistara is studying various scenarios for direct flights, chief commercial officer Vinod Kannan said.

Light-emitting mushroom discovered

A mushroom documentation project in the forests of India's north-east has revealed not only 600 varieties of fungi, but also led to a new discovery: A bioluminescent - or light-emitting - variety of mushroom.

The new species - named Roridomyces phyllostachydis - was sighted in August near a stream in Meghalaya's Mawlynnong in East Khasi Hills district. It is now one of the 97 known species of bioluminescent fungi in the world.

One of separated conjoined twins dies in Odisha

Kalia, one of the separated conjoined twins from Odisha's Kandhamal district, died while undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Wednesday.

Jaga and Kalia, who were born joined at the head in Milipada village, were separated in October 2017 after a surgery that took more than 11 hours at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

Hyderabad boy youngest graduate in India

Fourteen-year-old Agastya Jaiswal from Hyderabad has become the youngest university graduate in India.

He completed his BA Mass Communication and Journalism Degree from Osmania University recently.

Tycoon Roy asked to pay Rs626 billion

India's market regulator has petitioned the Supreme Court to direct tycoon Subrata Roy to immediately pay Rs626 billion ($11.3 billion) meant for poor investors or cancel his parole.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India said the outstanding liability of the Sahara India Parivar's two companies and the conglomerate's chief Roy stands at Rs626 billion, including interest.

Roy's liabilities have ballooned from Rs257 billion, which he was ordered to pay eight years ago.

Harley owners protest across India

Hundreds of owners of Harley-Davidsons across India protested on Sunday against the United States bike maker's sudden decision to pull out from manufacturing and selling the two-wheelers in the country.

The Harley Owners Group (HOG) went on a "Dark Ride" in 13 major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Crane helps pull out elephant from well

Forest officials in Tamil Nadu used a crane to pull out an elephant from a well on Monday after working 12 hours on the rescue effort.

The elephant, which strayed into a village bordering a forest in Dharmapuri district, fell into the well that was covered with bushes.