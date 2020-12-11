India in 2 minutes

Govt denies reports about turning down emergency vaccine use

The Central health ministry rejected reports on Wednesday that India's drugs regulator had declined emergency authorisation for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and one developed locally by Bharat Biotech.

Broadcasters NDTV and CNBC-TV18 reported that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had sought more data from the drugmakers after deliberating on applications made in the past three days.

A source told Reuters that a decision on the vaccines would be taken "in toto" and it was too early to say whether they would be rejected or accepted.

India's first mRNA vaccine receives approval for clinical trials The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation on Wednesday permitted Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals to conduct Phase One and Two clinical trials for its mRNA Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

It is India's first messenger RNA (mRNA) Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The permission was granted after the Subject Expert Committee for vaccines recommended going ahead with the trials at a review meeting on Wednesday. The department of biotechnology provided seed funding to develop the vaccine candidate.

India buys 1.6 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines

India has bought 1.6 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, which is more than any other country, according to a global analysis.

Using its massive manufacturing clout, the country purchased 500 million doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate, one billion from the American company Novavax and 100 million doses of the Sputnik V candidate from Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute, said the United States-based Duke University Global Health Innovation Center.

Heavy metals found in mystery illness patients' blood

The number of people suffering from a mystery ailment in a southern Indian town has decreased sharply, officials said on Wednesday as medical experts race to pinpoint the source of heavy metals in the victims' blood.

More than 575 people from Eluru in Andhra Pradesh have been treated by authorities since Saturday, when the illness first appeared. One man died after showing symptoms of seizures, nausea and chronic pain.

Main accused in Kerala gold smuggling case seeks protection

Swapna Suresh, the main accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, told a court in Kochi on Tuesday that her life is in danger and sought special protection for herself and her family members.

She said she is under tremendous pressure not to mention big names and some people met her in jail to pressure her. Her statement came in the wake of reports that she had made damning revelations against some ministers and top officials.

Agencies to probe New Zealand mosque shooter's visit to India

Indian intelligence officials said on Tuesday that they will look into 2019 Christchurch mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant's three-month visit to India to find out details of the places he visited and the people he met.

According to a comprehensive 792-page New Zealand Royal Commission of Inquiry report released on Tuesday, the Australian-born attacker was in India between November 21, 2015 and February 18, 2016.

Overseas citizens may be allowed to post ballots

The Indian government is considering a proposal from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to allow citizens living abroad to post their ballots.

In its letter to the federal Ministry of Law and Justice on Nov 27, the ECI said it is technically and administratively ready to offer the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System to voters abroad for elections next year in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Actor apologises after Air Force asks Netflix to remove scenes

The Indian Air Force asked Netflix to withdraw scenes from a film on Wednesday in which veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor wearing a military uniform uses offensive language.

The film AK vs AK - a mockumentary starring Anil Kapoor, who plays an actor depicting an air force officer, and the director Anurag Kashyap - is scheduled to be released on Netflix later this month.

Kapoor, who tweeted a trailer in which he appears bed raggled in a uniform and swears at Kashyap, later apologised, saying he did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments.

Ganguly to continue as cricket board chief

The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred till next year a ruling on the continuation of Indian cricket board (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and joint secretary Jayesh George.

It means the trio would continue in their posts, despite their terms having technically ended three months ago.

The board's constitution makes it mandatory for its office-bearers to go into a three-year cooling-off period after being in the chair for six consecutive years, either in the BCCI or its affiliate state associations.