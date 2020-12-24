India in 2 minutes

Farmers brave cold weather to continue protest

Tens of thousands of Indian farmers, protesting against agricultural laws that they say threaten their livelihood, have vowed to carry on their round-the-clock sit-ins despite the cold weather which has already killed some of them.

Farmers from the northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and the desert state of Rajasthan have been camping on national highways for weeks demanding a repeal of the laws, withstanding temperatures dropping to 2 degrees Celsius.

Four charged with Hathras rape and murder

Nearly three months after the alleged gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras came to light, the Central Bureau of Investigations on Friday filed a chargesheet in a local court invoking gang rape and murder against the four accused.

The Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on Sept 14. She died on Sept 29 at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

The Hathras police cremated her body at night near her home on Sept 30, triggering nationwide outrage.

India's first Gender Data Hub

The Kerala government and UN Women have collaborated to establish India's first Gender Data Hub.

A memorandum of understanding was signed in New Delhi on Monday in the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Gender Hub builds on the goals set at the International Conference on Gender Equality held in November 2015 - to collect, analyse and use more nuanced data to formulate policies upholding women's rights.

Congress leader Vora dies at 93

A day after celebrating his 93rd birthday, veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Motilal Vora died on Monday at a private hospital in Delhi.

One of the tallest leaders of the Congress, he held several positions, including Governor of Uttar Pradesh. He was a Rajya Sabha MP from Chhattisgarh till April this year.

Shigella bacterial infection contained in Kozhikod

The Kerala health department said on Monday that the shigella bacterial infection detected in some areas of Kozhikode district has been brought under control and no fresh case has been reported in the last 24 hours.

It has taken many measures including super chlorination of water bodies and organised health camps after the disease claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy and at least 54 people showed mild symptoms last week.

The shigella bacteria triggers an infection called shigellosis, which can cause diarrhoea, stomach pain, cramps, fever and vomiting.

Goa revives ropeway project across Mandovi river

The Goa Tourism Development Corporation has revived a ropeway project over the Mandovi river. The ropeway will stretch from the banks of the state capital Panaji to the picturesque village of Reis Magos.

It is expected to be completed by Jan 31 and forms part of the Goa Tourism Ministry's plan to provide more new attractions for tourists in Goa.

Johar denies use of drugs at his party

Noted Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar has told the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that drugs were not used at a party hosted by him last year, according to senior NCB officials.

The NCB issued a notice to Johar after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged in September that Johar had hosted a drug party at his residence last year which was attended by several top actors including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

Col Gill, who served in three forces, felicitated

The Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) has felicitated Col Prithipal Singh Gill (retd), the only officer who served in all the three services of the Indian armed forces, on his 100th birthday.

CGDA officers visited the veteran at his residence in Chandigarh and presented the revised pension orders and a plaque.

Yogasana is now competitive sport India's federal sports ministry has formally recognised Yogasana (yoga postures) as a competitive sport.

The announcement was made by federal junior sports minister Kiren Rijiju and Ayurveda Yoga and Naturopathy Unani Sidda Homoeopathy (AYUSH) minister Shripad Yesso Naik last Friday.

89% Indians keen to resume holiday travel

About 89 per cent of Indians suffering from lockdown fatigue due to Covid-19 are keen to resume holiday travel, according to a survey released on Monday.

India's leading travel company Thomas Cook conducted the survey. Of the 2,700 respondents keen on holiday travel, 52 per cent preferred a domestic holiday and the remaining 48 per cent an international holiday.

Cricketer Raina arrested

Retired Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, singer Guru Randhawa and Bollywood celebrity Sussanne Khan were arrested in Mumbai on Tuesday for violating Covid-19 norms at the Mumbai Dragonfly club near the Mumbai airport.

They were later released on bail.

A total of 34 people were arrested in the raid, including seven staff members.