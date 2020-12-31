India in 2 minutes

Fully indigenous pneumococcal vaccine launched

Pune-based Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world by doses, on Monday launched India's first indigenously developed pneumococcal vaccine - Pneumosil - in the presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Pneumosil is intended to make pneumococcal vaccines more affordable for poor and middle-income countries.

It will provide effective and long-lasting protection for children against pneumococcal diseases.

Punjab officials investigating sabotage of telecom towers

Authorities in Punjab are investigating whether protesting farmers are disrupting power supply to hundreds of telecom towers. "We have told the police to track all those involved in sabotaging the infrastructure," a senior government officer said.

A senior state police officer said most of the towers affected are owned by Jio, the telecommunications arm of Reliance Industries.

A Jio officer said more than 1,400 of its 9,000 plus towers have been affected.

No more caste stickers on vehicles in UP

Displaying caste identities on the windscreens and number plates of four-wheelers and two-wheelers in Uttar Pradesh will now invite punitive action. In recent years, it has become fashionable to write caste names such as Yadav, Jat, Gurjar, Brahmin and Maurya on vehicles

Additional Transport Commissioner Mukesh Chandra has sent an order to all Regional Transport Offices to seize such vehicles after instructions from the Prime Minister's Office.

Tesla to make India debut in 'early' 2021

Tesla will begin operating in India in "early" 2021, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari told the Indian Express on Monday, a day after the American electric vehicle and clean energy company said it was confident of entering the world's second-most populated market this year.

It will begin with sales and then start manufacturing vehicles.

Army officer accused of planting weapons on Kashmir civilians

Police on Sunday accused an army officer and two associates of planting weapons on the bodies of three labourers killed in Kashmir to make it look as though they were armed fighters in a staged gun battle.

Their July deaths sparked a furore in the Union Territory.

Captain Bhoopendra Singh has been charged with murder, conspiracy and other offences, the police said.

He is now in military detention. The two civilian "sources", who were with him at the time, are in police custody.

Three siblings rescued from room after decade

Three siblings 30 to 42 years old were rescued on Monday from a room where they had locked themselves up for nearly a decade in Rajkot, Gujarat.

The room without sunlight was reeking of human faeces with stale food and newspapers scattered around, said Mr Jalpa Patel of Saathi Seva Group, which works for the homeless and rescued the siblings with their father's help.

Brothers Amrish and Bhavesh and their sister Meghna had locked themselves in the room since their mother's death, Mr Patel said, quoting their father.

India's most famous 'sexpert' dies at 96

Sexologist Dr Mahinder Watsa, whose candid newspaper column made him an urban legend of sorts, has died aged 96 in Mumbai.

The obstetrician-gynaecologist wrote his famous "Ask the Sexpert" column for more than 10 years. He responded to the anxious queries of thousands of Indians, advising them with wit and clarity. His children said that "he (Dr Watsa) lived a glorious life and on his terms".

Reliance to build 'largest zoo in world' in Gujarat

Reliance Industries will build the world's largest zoo in Gujarat's Jamnagar. It will house close to 100 species of animals, birds and reptiles from India and around the world.

A pet project of Mr Anant Ambani, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, the zoo will be built on 280 acres close to the company's refinery project at Moti Khavdi.

It is expected to open to the public next year.

Ganguly meets Governor amid talk of him joining politics

Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar for nearly two hours at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Sunday, triggering speculation that he will be fielded as the Bharatiya Janata Party's trump card against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress in April's assembly elections.

"This was just a courtesy call," Mr Ganguly said after emerging from the meeting.

"Don't speculate. The governor has not seen (cricket ground) Eden Gardens yet."

India-China military talks on hold

The ninth round of military talks between India and China is expected to take place once the new People's Liberation Army Western Theatre Commander Zhang Xudong completes his military familiarisation and troop deployments on the Indian border.

Gen Zhang took over from Tibet veteran Gen Zhao Zongqi on Dec 21.

The two sides are expected to work out a written disengagement agreement soon.