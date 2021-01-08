India in 2 minutes

Four die at steel plant after suspected gas leak

Four contract workers at the Steel Authority of India Limited's plant in Rourkela, Odisha, died on Wednesday after a suspected gas leak.

The four men were employees of private firm Star Constructions and were engaged in maintenance work at the plant's coal chemicals department.

The police are investigating the cause of the deaths.

Supreme Court allows building of new Parliament

The Supreme Court has allowed the Central government to build a new Parliament, a win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose legacy will include the ambitious development.

The court said the project did not violate the environment or land use norms.

Internet shutdowns cost India US$2.8 billion

Internet shutdowns cost India US$2.8 billion ($3.7 billion), putting it at the top of a list of 21 countries that curbed citizens' web access last year.

India accounted for about three-quarters of the US$4 billion lost worldwide to Internet curbs, according to the Global Cost of Internet Shutdowns report released by United Kingdom-based digital privacy and security research group Top10VPN.

23 die after roof collapses during funeral

At least 23 people attending a funeral in Muradnagar, a town in Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh, were killed when a roof they were sheltering under during heavy rainfall collapsed on Jan 3.

About 20 others suffered injuries. Some 40 mourners had gathered under the shelter at a crematorium.

Leader of group linked to Mumbai attacks arrested in Pakistan

Pakistan authorities on Jan 2 arrested an alleged planner of the 2008 Mumbai attacks over a separate case of terrorism financing.

Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, a leader of the banned militant organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba was arrested in Lahore where he was running a medical dispensary, which he used to collect funds for militant activities.

Christchurch attacker visited Goa, Mumbai and Jaipur

Brenton Tarrant, the lone gunman who killed 51 people, including five Indians, in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 15, 2019, stayed in Goa, Mumbai and Jaipur, among the eight places he visited in India, in 2015-16.

Indian intelligence agencies have found that the Australian travelled extensively in India between Nov 21, 2015 and Feb 18, 2016.

Tibetans in exile vote for their political leader

Hundreds of Tibetans in exile braved the rain and cold on Jan 3 in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, where the exiled Tibetan government is based, and voted for their new leader.

The current office-holder's five-year term is nearing its end. A final round of voting will take place in April.

Supreme Court helps IIT-Bombay entrant

In a big relief to an 18-year-old student who had almost lost his seat in IIT-Bombay by unintentionally clicking on a wrong link, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the institute to regularise his admission in an engineering course.

Siddhant Batra, a resident of Agra, had lost the seat for the four-year electrical engineering course after he "inadvertently" clicked on a "wrong" link, which was seeking consent to withdraw from the process. He then moved the top court.

Mumbai Central terminus to be renamed Shankarseth

The iconic Mumbai Central terminus and station on the Western Railway will be renamed after the legendary businessman and philanthropist Jagannath Shankarseth Murkute, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said on Wednesday.

The move comes 10 months after the Maharashtra Cabinet cleared the proposal and sent it to the Centre. Constructed in 1930, the terminus was originally known as Bombay Central and renamed Mumbai Central in 1997, after the Maharashtra government changed the name of Bombay to the native Mumbai.

Former AP minister detained in kidnapping case

Hyderabad police on Wednesday detained former Andhra Pradesh minister Bhooma Akhila Priya and her husband Bhargava Ram for questioning in connection with the kidnapping of former badminton player Praveen Rao and his brothers Sunil and Naveen.

The trio were kidnapped on Tuesday from their residence in the city by a group of people posing as income tax officers and forced to sign a few documents. Police said the incident is related to a land dispute and are looking into Ms Bhooma and her husband's involvement.

Space scientist claims he was poisoned three years ago

Top Indian Space Research Organisation scientist Tapan Misra claimed on Tuesday that he was poisoned more than three years ago.

He said the deadly arsenic trioxide was administered to him on May 23, 2017, during a promotion interview at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru, but he survived. "Fatal dose was probably mixed" with chutney along with dosa, in snacks after lunch, he said in a Facebook post.

Concern over increasing magnitude of Dzukou valley fire

The forest fire in Nagaland's Dzukou valley is "continuously increasing its magnitude" and spreading towards the hills of neighbouring Manipur, India's National Disaster Response Force said on Tuesday.

The federal contingency force said it has deployed seven teams in the affected areas of Kohima district in Nagaland and Senapati district of Manipur to assist firefighters in extinguishing the forest fire.

The fire broke out in the picturesque Dzukou valley, a popular tourist destination, on Dec 29.

Chargesheet filed against 21 in Kerala gold smuggling case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 20 people, including the main accused Sarith P.S. and Swapna Suresh, for their alleged involvement in smuggling 30kg of gold worth Rs14.82 crore ($2.67 million) in diplomatic baggage into Kerala in June last year. The NIA has arrested 21 people in the case, while eight accused have absconded.

The NIA said the accused had conspired since June 2019 to raise funds and smuggle 167kg of gold from Dubai through cargo addressed to diplomats at the UAE Consulate-General in Thiruvananthapuram.