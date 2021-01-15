India in 2 minutes

Farmers burn legislation in show of defiance

Farmers burnt copies of the Central government's new agricultural laws on Wednesday, pressing on with their protest against the reforms. This is despite a decision by the Supreme Court to postpone implementation while their grievances are heard.

Thousands of farmers have been camped on the outskirts of New Delhi for almost two months, protesting against what they say are laws designed to benefit large private buyers at the expense of growers.

Amazon launches online coaching academy

Amazon.com has launched an online academy to train students for one of India's most competitive college entrance tests, as it taps a boom in virtual learning during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Amazon Academy", available as a website and an Android smartphone app, will offer learning material, live lectures and assessments to help students prepare for the Joint Entrance Examination, which allows entry into top engineering schools across India.

Despite Covid-19 worries, millions expected at Kumbh Mela

Hindu pilgrims flocked to the Ganges river in Haridwar on Wednesday, shrugging off the risk of Covid-19 a day before the start of the Kumbh Mela - a religious festival that attracts millions.

"The pandemic is a bit of a worry, but we are taking all precautions," said organiser Siddharth Chakrapani, who expects between 800,000 and a million people to attend on Thursday alone. "I'm sure Maa Ganga will take care of their safety," he added, referring to the river considered holy by the faithful.

Tesla drives into India through Bengaluru

Billionaire Elon Musk-led Tesla has registered a subsidiary company in India, as the United States-based electric vehicle maker eyes a slice of the largely untapped domestic sustainable automobile market.

According to a Registrar of Companies filing, the new entity Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited is registered in Bengaluru and is classified as a subsidiary of a foreign company.

10 babies killed in hospital fire in Maharashtra Ten babies were killed in a maternity unit in Maharashtra early on Saturday when fire tore through a major hospital, a doctor said.

Staff rescued seven of the newborn infants at the Bhandara district hospital but were beaten back before they could get to the 10 others, Dr Pramod Khandate, a senior doctor, told AFP.

64-year-old retired bank official enrols for MBBS

A retired bank official in Odisha has taken the first step in his ambition to become a doctor.

Mr Jay Kishore Pradhan, 64, from Attabira in Bargarh district, enrolled for the MBBS course at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, a government-run medical college, after clearing the entrance exam.

NSE accidentally posts actress' sizzling photos on Twitter

The National Stock Exchange's (NSE) Twitter handle posted pictures of actress Mouni Roy last Saturday, leaving its officials red-faced and triggering a meme fest online.

In the tweet, which was deleted later, several photographs of the actress were posted along with the caption: "Soaring Saturday temperature high… @RoyMouni looks breathtaking." It was shared with hashtags such as #beautifuldiva, #sexydiva and #hotgirl, among others.

NSE apologised for the gaffe and said: "It was a human error made by the agency handling NSE account."

India hands back Chinese soldier caught in Ladakh

The Indian army on Monday said it had handed back a Chinese soldier held near Pangong Tso lake in the western Himalayan region of Ladakh for three days.

China's People's Liberation Army Daily said the soldier had "lost his way due to darkness and complicated terrain".

Record-setter retires from navy to focus on Golden Globe Race

Commander Abhilash Tomy, who created history by becoming the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe, has taken voluntary retirement from the Indian navy and is now eyeing participation in the Golden Globe Race 2022.

He had won accolades in 2013 after his solo circumnavigation of the globe over 150 days in his small boat, braving 100kmh winds and 3.65m waves.

IndiGo executive's murder lands Bihar CM in political trouble

The murder of an IndiGo Airlines executive in Bihar's Patna has triggered a political backlash for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with the opposition demanding his resignation and even leaders of his ally Bharatiya Janata Party criticising him openly.

Mr Rupesh Kumar Singh, 44, a manager with the private airline, was shot dead on Tuesday outside the gate of his home, barely 2km from the Chief Minister's residence.

He was waiting in his SUV for the gate to open when two men riding a bike opened fire at him.