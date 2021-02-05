India in 2 minutes

India doubles spending on healthcare in annual budget

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman doubled healthcare spending to Rs2.23 trillion ($40.62 billion) in the annual budget, presented on Monday, which contained a strong push for spending on infrastructure to kick-start the economy and guide it out of the shadow of Covid-19.

She announced a massive 137 per cent increase in spending on health and wellness in a country where healthcare expenditure is among the lowest in the world at 1 per cent of GDP.

UP police to adopt facial recognition technology

Police in Uttar Pradesh will use facial recognition to track sex offenders in the latest use of a technology that many argue throws up issues of privacy.

The technology will initially be used in Lucknow, the state capital.

"We have the software and all strategic locations are being equipped with cameras which will be artificial intelligence-enabled and linked to a control room," Lucknow Inspector-General Laxmi Singh said.

Over half in New Delhi may have had Covid-19

More than half of New Delhi's 20 million inhabitants may have been infected with Covid-19, according to a government serological survey, published on Tuesday, whose findings echoed earlier private-sector research.

"In the fifth sero survey done in the national capital of Delhi, (coronavirus) antibodies have been detected in 56.13 per cent of the city's population," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Twitter after the report was published.

Blast outside Israeli embassy in New Delhi

A small bomb exploded outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi last Friday as it marked the anniversary of setting up diplomatic relations with India.

No injuries were reported but an Israeli official told AFP the incident was being treated as terrorism.

The windows on three nearby cars were blown out by what police called "a very low-intensity improvised device".

25-year-old becomes India's youngest female pilot

Ms Ayesha Aziz, a 25-year-old from Kashmir, has become the youngest female pilot in India.

She became the youngest student pilot to get a licence at the age of 15. She graduated in aviation from the Bombay Flying Club and obtained a commercial licence in 2017.

Two climbers faked reaching Everest summit

Climbers Narender Singh Yadav and Seema Rani Goswami, who hail from Haryana, are likely to be banned by the Nepal government after they faked photos showing they summited Mount Everest in 2016.

A government investigation concluded that they doctored the images showing they had made it to the summit while actually they were about 600m short.

Sri Lankan druglord nabbed in Chennai

A man arrested at Chennai airport on Sunday night, moments before he was to board a Delhi-bound flight, turned out to be a Sri Lankan druglord wanted in the island nation.

Tamil Nadu police said Sri Lankan national Kimbula Ela Guna, 45, was part of the 1999 attack on former Sri Lankan President Chandrika Kumaratunga in which she lost vision in the right eye.

Four elephants found abandoned in Gujarat

Four female elephants were found abandoned outside a village in Banaskantha district, Gujarat, on Tuesday.

Local forest officials took custody of the elephants and provided water and fodder.

Residents of Saatsan village spotted the four animals, tied with rocks, and informed the forest department.

Leopard caught 9 days after entering apartment building

A leopard, which had created panic after it entered an apartment block in Bannerghatta, a Bengaluru suburb, on January 24, was finally caught by forest department officials on Monday.

They later released it in the nearby Bannerghatta National Park.

Rajasthan woman tests positive for coronavirus 31 times in 5 months

A woman in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, who got infected with Covid-19 nearly five months ago, has tested positive 31 times.

The doctors treating Ms Sharda at the RBM Hospital in Bharatpur are puzzled by her deteriorating health condition, reported Zee News.

Madhya Pradesh to present paperless budget

Madhya Pradesh will become the first state in India to present a paperless budget during its legislative assembly session from Feb 22 to March 26.

"A made-in-India tabloid will be used to read the budget," said Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

Maharashtra minister's second wife complains of harassment

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde found himself in a spot on Wednesday after his second wife accused him of harassment and confining their two children at his official bungalow.

Ms Karuna Sharma, in a complaint to Director-General of Police Hemant Nagrale, demanded action against Mr Munde and threatened to go on a hunger strike.

Mr Munde refuted the allegations and said that the issues between them are under mediation in a court.

Blast damages Assam govenment school along Mizoram border

A government school along Assam's border with Mizoram was damaged after a powerful bomb exploded on Wednesday.

The police said the blast in the Kachurthal area of Hailakandi district in southern Assam badly damaged the walls, water tank and toilets of the Muliwala Lower Primary School. A probe is underway.

Vijayakanth's son hints at third front in Tamil Nadu

Hinting at a possible realignment of political forces in Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) leader Vijayakanth's son Vijay Prabhakaran said on Wednesday that his father is bold enough to form a third front.

Mr Prabhakaran was non-committal about the party continuing its alliance with the ruling AIADMK. He also did not rule out an alliance with the DMK, saying the party may join hands with anyone concerned about people's welfare.