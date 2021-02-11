India in 2 minutes

Delhi Police arrest Red Fort raider Sidhu

Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday arrested Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who was wanted in the Jan 26 Red Fort violence case.

He was absconding and the police searched for him in various places in Punjab and Haryana and even declared a Rs1 lakh ($1,822) reward on him.

India fastest to vaccinate 6 million people

India has become the fastest country to vaccinate six million beneficiaries against Covid-19, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

While the United States took 26 days to reach this mark, the United Kingdom took 46 days. India achieved the feat in 24 days.

Four-day workweeks but with longer hours The Indian government might soon allow companies to go ahead with a four-day workweek.

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment is working on new labour codes which will make way for a three-day weekend, but will keep the working hours at 48 hours a week, which means employees might be subjected to long days.

Future Group shares soar after court lifts hold on Reliance deal

Shares in Future Group companies jumped nearly 10 per cent on Tuesday, a day after the Delhi High Court overturned an order that had stalled Future Group's US$3.4 billion ($4.5 billion) deal to sell its retail assets to conglomerate Reliance Industries.

The court's decision is the latest twist in the Future Group saga, coming after a New Delhi court last week sided with Future's partner Amazon.com's challenge and put Future's asset sale to Reliance on hold, which led to an appeal from the Indian retail group.

Vijayanagara is Karnataka's 31st district

Vijayanagara became Karnataka's 31st district on Monday after the state government issued a gazette notification carving out a new district from the ore-rich Ballari.

The new district will have six taluks with Hosapete as its headquarters.

Kudligi, Hagaribommana Halli, Kotturu, Hoovina Hadagali and Harapanahalli are the other five taluks in the new district.

Kerala Police records actress' statement in cheating case

The Kerala Crime Branch's Ernakulam unit recorded the statement of actress Sunny Leone at a private resort in Thiruvananthapuram district in connection with a cheating case.

Sunny was booked after a complaint by event coordinator Shiyas from Perumbavoor, who alleged that the actress had promised to attend an event on Feb 14, 2019, in Angamaly, but did not.

India backs AstraZeneca shot despite South Africa's concerns

India said on Tuesday it had no concerns over the efficacy of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine despite South Africa putting it on hold, and ordered 10 million more doses of the shot for its own huge immunisation campaign.

South Africa delayed the use of the vaccine after researchers found it offered minimal protection against mild-to-moderate Covid-19 disease caused by the country's dominant coronavirus variant. Astronauts to splash down near Gujarat coast after space flight Astronauts taking part in India's seven-day Gaganyaan space mission next year are expected to splash down off Veraval in Gujarat in the Arabian Sea.

"As a contingency measure even a zone in the Bay of Bengal is being considered," said Mr Nilesh Desai, director of Indian Space Research Organisation's Ahmedabad-based Space Applications Centre. "The exact place will be finalised soon.''

AP chief minister's sister to launch new political party in Telangana

Ms Y.S. Sharmila, the sister of YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, will soon launch a new regional party in Telangana, the Hindustan Times reported.

She had a meeting with about 35 close confidants at her residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday to discuss plans.

Jharkhand man kidnapped in Chennai, set on fire in Palghar

Navy officer Suraj Kumar Dubey, 27, a resident of Ranchi in Jharkhand, succumbed to injuries on Saturday after being set on fire by unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Palghar, the police said.

He was burnt alive following non-payment of ransom demands.

"Dubey was kidnapped from near the Chennai airport and taken to the jungles of Vevaji in Palghar," Palghar Superintendent of Police Dattatray Shinde said.

"The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs10 lakh to release him, but it was not fulfilled by the kin of the navy official. Enraged at this, the kidnappers set the man on fire and left him to die in the jungle."

Man dupes Delhi chief minister's daughter

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita has allegedly been duped of Rs34,000 by a man, who approached her as a buyer on an e-commerce platform, where she had put up a sofa on sale, the police said on Monday.

A first information report under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Civil Lines police station in the national capital.

Delhi's air quality to worsen with mercury set to rise

The air quality over Delhi, which is currently bracketed under the "very poor" category, is expected to deteriorate further, the Ministry of Earth Sciences forecasted on Tuesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city's temperature will see a gradual rise over the weekend.

The deterioration in the air quality is expected due to the low pace of surface wind blowing in the capital, officials said.

Solar scam accused claims her audio clip is fake

The main accused in the Solar scam case that had rocked the Oommen Chandy government in Kerala has maintained that an audio clip of hers doing the rounds is "fake" and should be subjected to forensic examination.

In the audio clip, which comes several months ahead of the Kerala assembly elections, the accused, Saritha Nair, is reportedly heard telling a person that the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) has asked her to make money for her "services rendered to the party".