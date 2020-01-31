India in 2 minutes

Railways to use facial recognition

Most major railway stations in India will use facial recognition to fight crime by the end of this year, a senior officer said, in a move that digital rights campaigners on Tuesday warned could breach people's privacy in the absence of stringent laws.

The system is being trialled in the tech hub of Bengaluru, where about half a million faces are scanned every day and - using artificial intelligence - matched against faces stored in a police database of criminals.

Cheetahs can return to forests

The Supreme Court has said cheetahs can be reintroduced in the country, 70 years after they were wiped out.

Responding to a plea by the government, the court said African cheetahs could be introduced to the wild in a "carefully chosen location".

The cheetah is the only large mammal to become extinct after India gained independence in 1947.

Khalistani leader's body may not reach parents

The Amritsar-based parents of killed Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief Harmeet Singh want Pakistan to return his body for cremation. But, according to reports, this is unlikely because he was living under a false identity at Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

The KLF leader was gunned down by a local gang at the Dera Chahal gurdwara in Lahore on Monday over a financial dispute related to the drug trade. He was wanted in India in several cases, including the smuggling of weapons and drugs from Pakistan.

Supreme Court dismisses plea of death-row convict

A petition filed by 2012 Delhi Nirbhaya gang rape convict Mukesh Singh against the presidential order rejecting his mercy plea was rejected by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

A three-judge bench led by Justice R. Banumathi ruled that his argument that the government did not produce all relevant records before the President did not hold water.

Singh and his three accomplices are scheduled to be executed on Feb 1.

Student activist Sharjeel arrested Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam from Bihar's Jehanabad.

The activist, who has been booked for sedition under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, delivered several inflammatory speeches during the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and Aligarh Muslim University.

UP couple's noses chopped off over illicit affair

The villagers of Kand Pipra in Ayodhya district, Uttar Pradesh, cut off the noses of a man, 23, and a married woman, 30, who were allegedly in a relationship.

Both victims were admitted to the district hospital and their condition is stable.

The police said the woman's father-in-law and others involved in the incident have been arrested.

IPL to introduce concussion sub

India's cricket board on Monday said a concussion substitute and a third umpire for no balls will be introduced in the upcoming Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament, the world's wealthiest league in the sport.

The 2020 edition of the popular tournament will begin on March 29 with the final to be played on May 24 in Mumbai.

Bengaluru has the worst traffic in the world

Bengaluru is the world's most traffic congested city. According to a report by TomTom, the Netherlands-based global provider of navigation, traffic and map products, India's startup hub beat 415 other cities across 57 countries to earn the title in 2019.

Manila in the Philippines came a close second, while Mumbai, Pune and New Delhi were the other Indian cities that featured in the top 10, taking fourth, fifth and eighth places respectively.

26 killed after collision sends bus into well

Twenty-six people were killed and 32 injured when a bus and an autorickshaw collided and the bus plunged into a roadside well in Nashik district, Maharashtra, on Tuesday.

Emergency crews worked through the night to rescue survivors and retrieve bodies and used a crane to remove the bus from the well.

Row over Andhra panel's report on Visakhapatnam as capital

A row has erupted over the report of an expert committee constituted by the Andhra Pradesh government which allegedly opposed Visakhapatnam as one of the three state capitals due to its vulnerability to cyclonic storms.

While the opposition claims the Jagan Mohan Reddy government kept the panel's report secret and pushed for the coastal city as the executive capital, the government said a section of media distorted the report and maintained Visakhapatnam is suitable to be one of the capitals.