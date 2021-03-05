India in 2 minutes

Criticised Indian vaccine found to be 81% effective

The Indian Covid-19 vaccine that generated controversy when it was granted emergency approval before finishing its final-stage testing has shown to provide strong protection against the virus in an interim analysis of an advanced clinical trial.

Covaxin, which was co-developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International and the Indian Council of Medical Research, showed an efficacy of 81 per cent in those without previous infection after a second dose, the company said on Wednesday.

That's better than Bharat Biotech's guidance last year of around 60 per cent and the country's benchmark of 50 per cent for Covid-19 vaccines.

Arrival of 'sticky bombs' in Kashmir sets off alarm bells

Security forces battling a decades-long insurgency in Kashmir are alarmed by the recent arrival in the region of small, magnetic bombs that have wreaked havoc in Afghanistan.

"Sticky bombs", which can be attached to vehicles and detonated remotely, have been seized during raids in recent months in Jammu and Kashmir, reported Reuters.

"These are small IEDs and quite powerful," said Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar, referring to improvised explosive devices. "It will certainly impact the present security scenario as volume and frequency of vehicular movements of police and security forces are high in Kashmir Valley."

Mumbai power outage could have been cyber sabotage

A power failure that crippled India's financial capital of Mumbai last year could have been a case of cyber sabotage, Maharashtra's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Monday.

Mumbai police are investigating the incident after a preliminary report pointed to the possible evidence of 14 "Trojan horse" programs incorporated in the city's power system.

Mr Deshmukh's comments came a day after a New York Times report said that the power outage on Oct 12 last year was part of a Chinese cyber campaign against India. A Chinese embassy spokesperson has denied the allegation.

Ban on international flights extended till March 31

The Indian government has extended the ban on international commercial flights till March 31, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a circular.

The ban on scheduled overseas flights was to have ended on Feb 28 after 11 months.

Dedicated cargo flights and flights under the bilateral air bubble pacts with selected countries will continue to operate, the civil aviation watchdog said.

Filmmaker Kashyap, and actress Pannu face income-tax raids

Income tax officials on Wednesday raided properties linked to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actress Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai over alleged tax evasion.

Searches took place at 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, including premises linked to a talent agency as well as Phantom Films, which is co-promoted by Kashyap and producers Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena.

Karnataka minister resigns on moral grounds

Karnataka water resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Wednesday resigned on "moral grounds" and also to "avoid his party facing any embarrassment" after the release of a CD in which he is allegedly seen in a compromising position with a woman.

His decision came after the Bharatiya Janata Party high command sent him instructions to resign or be prepared to be sacked from the Cabinet.

Veteran communist calls it a day

Mr V.S. Achuthanandan, 97, one of the tallest leaders of the communist movement in India, will not contest the April 6 Kerala assembly elections on account of his age.

A seven-time legislator, he was the state's chief minister from 2006 to 2011.

Rooster kills owner with cockfight blade

A rooster fitted with a knife for an illegal cockfight in Telangana killed its owner, sparking a manhunt for the organisers of the event.

The bird, with a knife attached to its leg, inflicted serious injuries to the man's groin as it tried to escape. The owner died from loss of blood before he could reach a hospital in Karimnagar district.

The man was among 16 people organising the cockfight in Lothunur village when the freak incident took place.

School students discover 18 new asteroids

The International Astronomical Union, an organisation which assigns official names and designations to celestial bodies, recently confirmed the discovery of 18 new asteroids by Indian students as part of a global science programme.

Over the last two years, 150 students from India participated in the two-month-long International Asteroid Discovery Project, part of United States space agency Nasa's citizen science project.

Silchar bamboo to be grown in UP's Pilibhit

To revive the dying industry of flute making in Pilibhit, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to cultivate the delicate Assam bamboo (Schizostachyum) in the district.

The Assam bamboo is known to be highly suitable for making flutes and is currently brought to Pilibhit from Silchar in Assam.

Craftsmen in Pilibhit are known to make the best bamboo flutes in India. The district reportedly accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the total flute production in the country.

India adds 40 billionaires in 2020

Forty Indians entered the billionaires' club in the pandemic-stricken 2020 to take the number of those in the coveted list to 177, the Hurun Global Rich List reported on Tuesday.

Mr Mukesh Ambani continued to be the wealthiest Indian with a net worth of US$83 billion ($110.6 billion). The head of Reliance Industries witnessed a 24 per cent jump in fortunes and climbed up one spot to be the richest Asian and eighth richest person globally.

Gujarat's Gautam Adani, whose wealth almost doubled to US$32 billion in 2020, climbed 20 places to be the 48th richest person globally and the second wealthiest Indian.

Gurugram family held hostage for feeding stray dogs

A man, his wife and their three-year-old daughter, all residents of an upscale condominium at Vatika 21, Sector 83 in Gurugram, near New Delhi, were on Monday held hostage in their car by protesting residents of their colony for feeding stray dogs.

The residents alleged that the dogs had bitten children recently, said the police.

A police team reached the spot and pacified the protesters.