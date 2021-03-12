India in 2 minutes

UK envoy summoned over discussion on farm protests

India's foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned the United Kingdom's high commissioner over what it called "unwarranted and tendentious discussion" of Indian agricultural reforms in the British parliament.

Three new agricultural laws introduced by India late last year have led to months of protests by farmers, angry at what they see as sops to large private buyers.

A discussion among UK lawmakers on Monday caused anger in New Delhi, which accused the parliamentarians of interfering in India's internal affairs.

Rohingya refugees detained in Jammu and Kashmir

Police have detained more than 150 Rohingya refugees found living illegally in Jammu and Kashmir and began deporting them to Myanmar.

Dozens of Rohingya are now in a makeshift holding centre at Jammu's Hira Nagar jail.

They were identified after local authorities conducted biometric and other tests on hundreds of people to verify their identities.

Tirath Singh Rawat new Uttarakhand CM

Mr Tirath Singh Rawat, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Pauri Garhwal, was appointed the new chief minister of Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

He replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat, who resigned on Tuesday after party legislators questioned his style of functioning.

D adra and Nagar Haveli administrator booked

The Mumbai Police have booked the administrator of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli Praful K. Patel in connection with the suicide of Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar.

The move came a day after Mr Delkar's widow Kalaben and son Abhinav met Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and requested for a probe into his death.

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government said that a Special Investigation Team will be set up to probe Mr Delkar's death.

He was founded hanging in a Mumbai hotel room on Feb 22.

Minister tells actress' boyfriend to stick to his duties

India's Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju reminded badminton coach and actress Taapsee Pannu's boyfriend Mathias Boe that the law of the land is supreme and they should abide by it.

Boe wrote to the minister that he was "in a bit of turmoil" owing to the income-tax raids on Taapsee's premises and it was putting "unnecessary stress" on him.

Mr Rijiju replied that the subject was out of his domain and asked Boe to stick to his professional duties.

Father arrested for beheading 17-year-old daughter

Police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested a man who confessed to beheading his teenage daughter.

Sarvesh Kumar was arrested as he was walking towards a police station in Hardoi district carrying the severed head of his 17-year-old daughter, a police spokesperson said last Friday.

"He told the police he had seen his daughter with a young man which made him angry as he was against it," the spokesperson added.

Changes to OCI rules

Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders can longer be involved in missionary, "tablighi" (a transnational Sunni Islamic missionary movement) or journalistic activities, according to new rules issued by India's home ministry.

They will have to obtain special permission from the Foreign Regional Registration Office.

Oldest voter gets vaccinated

Mr Shyam Saran Negi, who is believed to be India's oldest voter aged 103, took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district.

"I am appealing to all those who are eligible to get themselves vaccinated to fight the coronavirus," said Mr Negi after the vaccination.

He had participated in India's first general elections in 1951-52.

India's biggest kidney dialysis facility opens in Delhi

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee on Sunday launched India's biggest kidney dialysis facility at the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib complex in New Delhi.

Guru Harkishan Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Kidney Dialysis Hospital will offer free dialysis facility to 101 patients simultaneously. It can cater to up to 500 patients daily.

Sugar Museum to come up in Pune

India's first Sugar Museum, depicting the history and development of the crucial sugar industry, will come up in Shivajinagar in Pune.

"It will come up at a cost of Rs40 crore ($7.4 million) and will depict the progress made by the sugar industry in the state," said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Appointed collector for a day

Ms Archana Kewat, the daughter of a vegetable vendor who caught eve teasers and handed them over to the police, was on Monday appointed the collector of Madhya Pradesh's Katni district for a day to commemorate International Women's Day (IWD).

The 21-year-old attended meetings in Katni and cleared official work.

UP boy dies after three men pump air into his body

A 16-year-old boy died after three men allegedly pumped air through his rectum with a high-powered air compressor.

This damaged his internal organs, leading to his slow and painful death over two days in a hospital in Bareilly.

The men, aged between 22 and 26 years, were arested in Pilibhit after the boy died in a private hospital. The motive behind the bizarre crime is yet to be ascertained.

Boxer Kom to make final Olympic appearance

Indian boxer Mary Kom has said the July Tokyo Games will be her final appearance at the Olympics but she takes solace from the fact that her bronze medal in 2012 has inspired young girls in the country to take up the sport.

Six-time world champion Kom, 38, has been boxing for 20 years but had to wait for the London Games in 2012 for a shot at an Olympic medal when women were allowed to compete for the first time.

Zomato delivery executive arrested for alleged assault

The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday arrested Zomato delivery executive Kamaraj after model-turned-makeup artiste Hitesha Chandranee posted a video clip on social media platforms alleging he assaulted her.

The alleged assault took place on Tuesday following an argument over delayed food delivery.