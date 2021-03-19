India in 2 minutes

India backs AstraZeneca vaccine

The Indian government said on Wednesday that its Covid-19 immunisation campaign would continue with "full rigour" despite some concerns in Europe about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine it relies heavily upon.

The European Medicines Agency is investigating reports of 30 cases of unusual blood disorders out of five million recipients of the vaccine in the region.

Air Force pilot killed in MiG-21 Bison accident Indian Air Force Group Captain A. Gupta died in an accident involving a MiG-21 Bison aircraft on Wednesday.

The accident occurred when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause.

120-year-old Act amended in Rajasthan

A 120-year-old Act, enacted during the British rule of India, which barred prisoners from backward castes working as cooks in Rajasthan jails has finally been amended.

Rajasthan's Director-General of Prisons Rajeev Dasot strongly pitched for this change in January and the state government amended the Act recently.

Elderly woman dies after son allegedly slaps her A 76-year-old woman died after she was allegedly slapped by her 45-year-old son in Dwarka, Delhi, on Monday.

Her son and daughter-in-law took her to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. They did not inform the police and performed her last rites, according to media reports.

The police registered a case after the video of the incident went viral on Tuesday. The accused, Ranbir Singh, has been detained.

60cm-tall man asks UP Police to find him a bride

Mr Azeem Mansuri, 26, has a problem: He is desperate to get married but cannot find a bride because he is just 60cm tall.

So, the owner of a cosmetics shop in Kairana, Uttar Pradesh, has asked the local police station for help, after failing to get any response from the state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"He said it is our duty to do public service and find him a bride," said Shamli Kotwali police station head Satpal Singh.

"We do not know what to do. But we will see what can be done."

BHU students protest move to make Mrs Ambani visiting prof

An internal proposal of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) to appoint Reliance Industries executive director Nita Ambani, the wife of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, as a visiting professor has led to protests on the campus.

Around 40 students of the prestigious university in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, staged a demonstration outside Vice-Chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar's house on Tuesday.

Reliance said Mrs Ambani has not received any such invitation.

Delhi most polluted capital in the world

Delhi was the most polluted capital in the world in 2020 for the third consecutive year, according to a report by a Swiss group that ranks cities based on their air quality measured in terms of the levels of ultra-fine particulate matter (PM2.5) that can enter the organs and cause lasting damage.

The World Air Quality Report 2020 by IQAir, that was released on Tuesday, showed that Delhi recorded an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 84.1ug/m3.

The Indian city was followed by Dhaka in Bangladesh (77.1ug/m3) and Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia (46.6ug/m3).

Gangster Rajan convicted in 2013 firing case

A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday convicted gangster Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan and six other members of his gang in connection with firing at bookie-turned-builder Ajay Gosalia in 2013.

Rajan and his team members were sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs5 lakh each.

More than 400 Myanmarese flee to India

More than 400 people from Myanmar, many of them policemen, have crossed into India since late February, an Indian police officer said on Monday, as Myanmar security forces seek to crush pro-democracy demonstrators after last month's coup.

The policemen said they had fled because they feared persecution after refusing to obey the military junta's orders to shoot protesters.