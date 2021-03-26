India in 2 minutes

Delhi Bill passed in Rajya Sabha amid uproar

A controversial Bill proposing to give more powers to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor - the Central government's representative - than the city's elected government was passed by the Rajya Sabha (Upper House of Parliament) on Wednesday amid a walkout by the Congress and several other opposition parties, including Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Bill is seen as a huge setback to the AAP government, which has been sparring with the Lieutenant Governor since it came to power in 2013. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill makes it clear that the Lieutenant Governor's opinion has to be taken into account before the government takes any executive action.

Ban on international flights extended till April 30

The Indian government has extended the ban on international commercial flights till April 30, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Tuesday.

The ban was to end on March 31, after a 12-month gap.

Dedicated cargo flights and flights under the bilateral air bubble pacts with 27 countries will continue to operate.

Chief Justice designates Justice Ramana as his successor

India's Chief Justice S.A. Bobde on Wednesday designated the second most-senior judge N.V. Ramana as his successor. He sent a letter indicating this to to the central law ministry.

Justice Bobde retires on April 23 and Justice Ramana will take the helm as India's 48th chief justice the next day.

Twitter announces measures to protect assembly polls

With the assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry set for early next month, Twitter on Wednesday said it is implementing significant product, policy and enforcement updates to keep the service safe from manipulation.

While a global cross-functional team with local, cultural and language expertise will run the election integrity work, Twitter said it is taking proactive measures to prevent prohibited political advertising through comprehensive and nuanced enforcement mechanisms.

Mithun missing from BJP's final candidates' list

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its final list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal featuring 13 new names. But surprisingly Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty, who recently joined the party, did not feature in it.

He had joined the BJP's grand rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground on March 7, when he shared the podium with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior party leaders.

Ashoka University admits to lapses in institutional processes

Ashoka University on Sunday acknowledged "lapses in institutional processes" and pledged to fix them after two of its best-known academics - Pratap Bhanu Mehta and Arvind Subramanian - resigned over alleged political pressure.

The statement did not explain why Mr Mehta and Mr Subramanian left.

It is believed the university was finding it tough to deal with Mr Mehta's writings that are often critical of government policies.

Drug syndicate kingpin Kishan Singh extradited from UK

Kishan Singh, who is accused of running an international drug cartel, has been extradited to India from the United Kingdom.

The British citizen, who hails from Rajasthan, was arrested by the UK authorities on Aug 23, 2018 and later granted bail.

The 38-year-old then told the Westminster Magistrates' Court that he will not get a fair trial in India if he is sent back. But the court did not accept his arguments and ordered that he be sent back to India to face trial in the case.

Kishan has been accused of supplying mephedrone, amphetamines and other recreational party drugs to clients in India.

Three illegal call centres busted, 37 arrested

Three illegal call centres have been busted by the Delhi Police cyber cell - one in Bindapur and two in Janakpuri. Police also arrested 37 people for allegedly duping foreigners.

They are said to have sent voice recordings to foreigners pretending to be United States drug enforcement officers and then extorted money from them.

Raped and burnt UP college student dies in hospital

A month after she was allegedly raped and set on fire, a 21-year-old student of a college, run by former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand, died.

The girl was set on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district on Feb 22 and suffered over 60 per cent burn injuries above the waist.

She named her friend's brother-in-law Manish and an unidentified person in her dying declaration.

Supreme Court refuses to hear ex-Mumbai top cop's plea

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the corruption claims levelled by him against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

"Liberty to approach the High Court granted," the top court said in an order. It added that the matter is "quite serious" but Mr Singh should approach the Bombay High Court first.

Mr Singh has accused Mr Deshmukh of adopting corrupt practices in the posting and transfer of police officers and seeking to implicate Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Dadra and Nagar Haveli Member of Parliament Mohan Delkar's suicide.

Haryana court convicts two in Nikita Tomar murder case

The district sessions court in Faridabad, Haryana, on Wednesday convicted two of the three accused in the Nikita Tomar murder case - prime accused Touseef and his aide Rehaan for conspiracy, kidnapping and homicide.

The third accused, Mohammad Azruddin, who allegedly supplied weapons to the other two, was acquitted.

Nikita, 21, was shot dead by Touseef, her former classmate, outside her college in Faridabad on Oct 26 last year after she refused to marry him.