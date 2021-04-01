India in 2 minutes

India baulks at carbon neutral target as pressure grows

India is unlikely to bind itself to a net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goal by 2050, government sources told Reuters, despite diplomatic pressure from the United States and Britain to do so to help slow global warming.

India is the world's third-biggest carbon emitter after China and the United States, and thus is vital in the fight against climate change, currently focused on reaching zero emissions by mid-century or thereabouts.

But the country's energy demand is projected to grow by more than any other nation over the next two decades and the worry is that it might have to cut back on consumption if it were to tie itself to a hard emissions deadline.

OCI card holders don't have to carry old passports

People of Indian origin and the Indian diaspora having overseas citizens of India (OCI) card do not have to carry their old, expired passports for travel to India, according to a notification issued by the Indian government.

The notification also said the Indian government has decided to grant further extension till Dec 31, 2021, to get the OCI cards re-issued for those below the age of 20 and above 50.

Ten dead in Mumbai hospital fire Mumbai

Police on Saturday registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the owner of Dreams Mall and directors of Privilege Healthcare Services, which owns Sunrise Hospital, after 10 patients, who were being treated for Covid-19 at the hospital, were killed after a fire broke out in Dreams Mall in Bhandup West.

As many as 78 patients were admitted in the hospital at the time of the fire, police said. The hospital started functioning as a Covid-19 care centre in January this year.

Tirupati temple not involved in hair seized at Myanmar border

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), custodian of the world famous Tirupati temple, on Tuesday clarified that the recent seizure of 120 bags of tonsured hair by Assam Rifles personnel at the Mizoram-Myanmar border has nothing to do with it.

A TTD official said the temple e-auctions all the tonsured hair donated by devotees to international bidders and after that does not track where it is sold.

Officials in Mizoram suspect the 120 bags arrived from the Tirupati temple and were being smuggled to Myanmar and later to other countries for further processing.

Sleaze CD case: Ex-Karnataka minister appears before SIT

Beleaguered former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Monday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged sleaze CD case in which he was seen in a compromising position with a woman.

Flanked by lawyers, he reached the SIT interrogation cell in Kadugodi where police officials interrogated him for more than four hours.

Police station head suspended after man dies in police custody

Bihar police on Tuesday suspended the head of the Barari police station in Bhagalpur district after a man in its custody died.

The police detained Sanjay Yadav, an employee with the irrigation department, on Monday. Local residents alleged that he was assaulted while in police custody which led to his death.

Delhi records hottest March day in 76 years

New Delhi on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 deg C, the highest temperature in March since 1945, when 40.5 deg C was registered.

The maximum temperature in India's capital is eight degrees above the average for this time of the season, the India Meteorological Department said, noting that Delhi is under a "severe heat wave".

Rape victim beaten, paraded with accused in MP

Five people were arrested on Sunday for beating and parading a rape victim along with the accused after tying their hands in a village in Alirajpur district in Madhya Pradesh.

Police registered a case after a video of the incident went viral on Saturday evening on social media. The five people are the brothers, cousins and uncle of the girl.

Kerala candidate to take winning team to Qatar for World Cup

Businessman Kattuparathy Sulaiman Haji, who is contesting the April 6 Kerala assembly polls, has promised to hold a football tournament for local clubs and take the winner to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"It is my promise and I will definitely honour it. We at Kondotty are madly in love with football just like other parts of Malappuram district," the Left Democratic Front-backed independent told IANS.