India in 2 minutes

Lynched Bihar cop's mother dies of shock, cremated together

The elderly mother of a Bihar police officer who was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district died due to shock on Sunday. Both were cremated in their village in Purnia district, Bihar, on the same day.

Station House Officer of Bihar's Kishanganj Police Station Ashwini Kumar was attacked when he went to investigate a motorcycle theft case across the border along with seven policemen who fled the scene.

He was rescued by a team of police personnel from the Panjipura outpost and rushed to the Islampur Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead. The seven policemen have been suspended and three people were arrested in connection with the incident.

Italy to pay $1.76 million over fishermen killing

India will accept compensation of 1.1 million euros ($1.76 million) from Italy for the families of two fishermen shot dead by Italian marines in 2012, signalling an end to a long-winding case that soured relations between the two nations.

Mr Suhail Dutt, an advocate representing Italy, told India's Supreme Court on April 9 that after prolonged negotiations with the Indian government, Rome is ready to pay Rs100 million to the families of the fishermen and the owner of the boat which was damaged in the shooting.

India's solicitor-general Tushar Mehta said that the victims' families have agreed to receive the "determined compensation amount".

Chief minister visits families of four killed in West Bengal firing

On Wednesday West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the families of five persons who died during poll violence in Cooch Behar district on Saturday and appealed to people to not be "instigated and provoked" if they wanted "the five souls to rest in peace".

Four of them were killed when central forces reportedly fired in self-defence.

Ms Banerjee later promised that a probe will be carried out into the firing and said that those "responsible will be tracked and brought to book".

Air bubble arrangement established with Sri Lanka

On Sunday India established a bilateral air bubble arrangement with Sri Lanka for operation of special international passenger flights between the two countries.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year due to Covid-19.

India now has such pacts with 28 countries, including, Bahrain, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States.

'Innocent passage' of US warship through India's economic zone

The United States has sought to dial down its differences with India on the matter concerning the passage of a US warship through India's Exclusive Economic Zone in the Arabian Sea, which took place without New Delhi's permission on April 7.

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said the destroyer USS John Paul Jones conducted "innocent passage" through waters off the Maldives, indicating that military manoeuvres had not been carried out.

Mysuru officials to help Issaq rebuild his library

Officials from the Mysuru City Corporation, Mysuru Urban Development Authority and Department of Public Libraries have assured help to Mr Syed Issaq, after a library maintained by the 62-year-old daily wage labourer in the Karnataka city was set on fire by miscreants last Friday.

The library had 11,000 books, mostly in Kannada, which were reduced to ashes.

Kerala businessman escapes after chopper crash lands

Prominent Malayali businessman and Lulu group chairman Yussuf Ali, his wife and five others had a miraculous escape after a helicopter they were travelling in belly-landed due to technical issues in a swamp near Kochi in Kerala on Sunday.

All seven, including two pilots, were admitted to a nearby hospital, where they received treatment for minor injuries.

Cyber attacks on Indian firms increase by 845% in last 5 months

Indian organisations witnessed a staggering 845 per cent increase in cyber attacks on employees' smartphones since October 2020 as remote working became the norm due to Covid-19, a report said on Wednesday.

While the total number of mobile attacks on Indian organisations in October 2020 was 1,345, it reached 12,719 in March this year, according to the Threat Intelligence Report from cyber security firm Check Point.