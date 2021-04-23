India in 2 minutes

Suspended doctor wants to treat Covid-19 patients

Paediatrician Kafeel Khan has asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to revoke his suspension so that he could use his medical expertise to treat Covid-19 patients.

Dr Khan, who made headlines in August 2017 when he was blamed for the disruption of oxygen supply at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur that led to the death of 60 children, added in his letter that he wants to serve the country in this emergency situation.

Fadnavis faces criticism as 22-year-old kin gets vaccinated

Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis faced severe criticism on Tuesday after his 22-year-old nephew managed to get a Covid-19 vaccine jab despite being below the eligible age of 45.

The issue came to light when Tanmay Fadnavis posted his smiling photo while getting vaccinated on social media.

Mr Fadnavis claimed that he did not know how Tanmay managed to get the jab at the National Cancer Institute in Nagpur.

India's first AI-based Covid-19 testing facility opens

India's first Artificial Intelligence-enabled Covid-19 testing facility for international passengers has opened in Terminal 3 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

The facility, run by Thalamus Irwine, operates with computer-vision technology and is paper free.

Three Oil & Natural Gas company employees abducted

Three Oil & Natural Gas company employees were allegedly kidnapped by members of the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (Ulfa-I) on Wednesday from a rig at Lakwa field in Assam's Sivasagar district. Police said five heavily-armed men were involved in the abduction.

In December last year Ulfa-I members abducted two employees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh.

Baby burnt to death in Uttar Pradesh village

A nine-month-old child was burnt to death in Gangavas village near Gunnaur town in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, when a fire broke out on Monday.

The boy's two sisters were playing with matchsticks when some material kept nearby caught fire and soon engulfed their hut.

The sisters ran out leaving their baby brother behind.

Union cabinet okays Bangalore metro rail expansion

The Union cabinet on Tuesday approved the construction of the 58km second phase of the Bangalore Metro rail at a cost of Rs14,788 crore ($260 million).

"The cabinet approved the project's phase 2A from Central Silk Board junction to K.R. Puram and phase 2B from K.R. Puram to the international airport via Hebbal junction," the Railway Ministry said.

The metro currently spans 48km and ferries over 200,000 commuters daily.

Naxalite with Rs20 lakh bounty surrenders in Andhra Pradesh

Muttanagari Jalandar Reddy, a Naxalite (member of an armed revolutionary group) with a Rs20 lakh ($35,000) bounty on his head, surrendered on Tuesday before Andhra Pradesh Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang.

Police said Reddy, who hails from Bhoompally village in Telangana's Siddipet district, was disillusioned with Maoist ideology as few locals believed in it.

Kerala High Court dismisses ex-minister's plea

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected a writ petition by former state higher education minister K.T. Jaleel questioning the verdict of the Lokayukta, which found him guilty of nepotism and misuse of his official position.

Mr Jaleel, who is considered close to the state's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, landed in trouble in 2018 after he appointed his cousin K.T. Adeeb as the general manager of the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation flouting norms.

Mr Adeeb was forced to resign after an uproar.

Man arrested for killing daughter and dumping body in river

Three weeks after the body of a schoolgirl was found in Muttar river near Kochi in Kerala, the police arrested her father Sanu Mohan for allegedly murdering her. He was nabbed on Monday from Karwar in Karnataka after being on the run.

Police said Sanu, who had financial problems, confessed to strangling the girl at their apartment and later dumping her body in the river.

He also wanted to kill himself but lost courage and ran away.

Air pollution costs Indian businesses US$95 billion a year

Toxic air that chokes Indian cities and kills hundreds of thousands of people also carries a grim economic burden for the country's companies.

Around US$95 billion a year is lost, according to researchers who urged firms to lead the drive against pollution.

The Lancet's Global Burden of Disease study estimated pollution caused some 1.7 million premature deaths in India in 2019 - nearly 18 per cent of all deaths in the country.

Building on this, a new analysis by consultancy firm Dalberg Advisers found that pollution-related absenteeism, productivity loss and reduced consumer and tourist spending all add up to cost Indian businesses US$95 billion a year, roughly three per cent of the country's gross domestic product.

Karnataka transport employees union calls off strike

Following the Karnataka High Court's direction, the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League (KSRTEL) called off its strike and resumed operations from Wednesday.

The 15-day strike had affected millions of commuters for nearly a fortnight. KSRTEL employees were demanding a pay hike on par with state government employees.

Five prisoners escape from Rajasthan's Nokha jail

Five inmates of Nokha jail in Rajasthan's Bikaner district escaped in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police believe they broke a window and scaled the prison walls using blankets.

Three prison staff, including the deputy jailer, were suspended after a preliminary investigation found them guilty of laxity.