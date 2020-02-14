India in 2 minutes

BJP loses Delhi elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's central ruling party conceded defeat in a hard-fought state election for control of India's capital Delhi, the most significant test of his popularity after his religion-based citizenship law led to widespread protests across the country.

The incumbent Aam Aadmi Party, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, held on to power as it swept 62 of the 70 seats in the state assembly, down from 67 in the 2015 elections. Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party won eight seats, up from its previous three. The Congress did not win any seat.

Main accused in 1993 serial blasts arrested

Munaf Halari, a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and a close associate of the terror attack's key conspirator Tiger Memon, was arrested in a drug seizure case on Sunday.

He was caught at Mumbai airport while on his way to Dubai on a Pakistani passport.

Police believe he is responsible for heroin smuggling through the Gujarat coast in which five Pakistani nationals were arrested on Jan 2.

109-year-old rail line to shut down

The 109-year-old railway line that passes through the Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh will be shut down.

The 171km rail route between Nanpara and Mailani that takes passengers through forests and agricultural fields will be closed after the Lakhimpur-Mailani broad gauge line is opened later this month. This is being done after a High Court order on the conservation of wild animals and forests.

The railways are now planning to conserve the metre-gauge line as a heritage one. "We may start a toy train for Dudhwa visitors - one that will not harm the animals," said an official.

Protesting Kerala groom arrives on camel

In a unique form of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Mr Haja Hussain, a bridegroom in Kerala, arrived for his wedding ceremony in Vazhimukku, about 20km from the state's capital Thuruvananthapuram, riding on a camel and holding an anti-CAA poster.

"Along with the meher (the custom where the groom hands over gold or money to the bride), I also gave a copy of the Constitution," said the businessman. "CAA should be rejected."

Trump to visit India from Feb 24 to 25

United States President Donald Trump will visit India, with stops in New Delhi and the western state of Gujarat, from Feb 24 to 25.

He and First Lady Melania Trump will make the trip to "strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership".

Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and independence icon Mahatma Gandhi.

Officials suspended after bus tragedy

The Odisha government on Monday suspended four engineers following the bus tragedy on Sunday in which 10 people died.

Ten passengers were electrocuted and 25 injured when a bus caught fire after coming in contact with an overhead power transmission line in Ganjam district.

India set to be world's fastest growing economy

India's economic growth is bouncing back as the slump bottoms out, with a projected growth of 6 per cent in the 2020-21 fiscal year, making the country the fastest growing economy in the world.

Mr Sanjeev Sanyal, principal economic adviser at the finance ministry, on Tuesday said economic growth is set to accelerate to 6 per cent in the financial year beginning in April, compared with an estimated growth of 5 per cent in the current one.

Eighth leopard found dead in UP village

A three-year-old female leopard was found dead in Bijnor's Nangala Nattha village on Tuesday, taking the death toll of the big cats to eight in the area in the past 40 days.

According to forest officials, the carcass of the big cat was found lying in a sugarcane field. "The leopard seems to have died of natural causes, but we are sending the carcass to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute for a post-mortem," said Dhampur forest ranger Arvind Srivastava.

Alleged mastermind of 2008 Mumbai terror attack jailed

The alleged mastermind of a deadly attack on India's financial capital over a decade ago has been jailed in Pakistan for nearly six years on separate terror charges. Hafiz Saeed was found guilty of "being part of a banned terrorist outfit" and for "having illegal property", his lawyer Imran Gill said.

He is wanted in India for allegedly planning the 2008 attack in Mumbai, when 10 Islamist militants armed with assault rifles, hand grenades and other weapons killed 166 people and injured hundreds more.

Wendell Rodricks, pioneer of Indian resort wear, dies in Goa

Visionary designer Wendell Rodricks, 59, known as the pioneer of resort wear in India, died on Wednesday in his Goa home.

The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

He was known for creating designs that brought together the traditional with the relaxed Goan vibe.

Man shot dead by daughter's 'rapist'

The father of a rape survivor was shot dead allegedly by the man accused of raping his 15-year-old daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad on Monday.

The victim's family said the rape-accused, Aachman Upadhyay, had threatened to kill them if they did not drop the rape case.

He has not been arrested. But his property was seized on court orders.