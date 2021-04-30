India in 2 minutes

3,000 Covid-19 patients 'missing' in Bengaluru

Karnataka Revenue Minister R. Ashoka revealed on Wednesday that about 3,000 Covid-19 patients "have gone missing" in Bengaluru and he has directed the state police to find them.

"At least 3,000 people in Bengaluru have gone off our radar by switching off their phones and leaving their houses. We don't know where they have gone," he said.

Man, 105, and wife, 95, defeat Covid-19

An elderly couple in Maharashtra have beaten Covid-19 after successful treatment, offering a glimmer of hope.

Mr Dhenu Umaji Chavan and his wife Motabai contracted the virus in March and were admitted to a government hospital in the state's Latur district.

They were discharged on April 4 after 10 days of treatment.

Guidelines flouted at Rajasthan MLA's wedding

Rajasthan's member of legislative assembly (MLA) Rajkumar Roat hosted a big fat wedding party on Sunday flouting all Covid-19 guidelines.

The state administration later fined the bride's family Rs25,000 ($446) for not limiting the guests to 50 and dispensing with social distancing measures.

Mr Roat, who represents the Dungarpur constituency, maintained that he had intended to host a small gathering but people turned up in large numbers.

Fury as Delhi luxury hotel booked as Covid-19 facility for judges

Authorities in Delhi ordered a luxury hotel to be converted into a Covid-19 health facility for the exclusive use of high court judges and their families, drawing outrage in a city that has no hospital beds or life-saving oxygen for hundreds of people.

The local government said in a public notice on Monday that it had received a request from the Delhi High Court because of the rapid rise in coronavirus infections and had reserved 100 rooms at the Ashoka Hotel for the higher judiciary.

The Delhi High Court denied it had sought such treatment, and said it would quash the order unless the government modifies it.

India asks Twitter to take down tweets criticising Covid response

The Indian government asked social media platform Twitter to take down dozens of tweets, including some by local lawmakers, that were critical of its handling of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Twitter has withheld some of the tweets after the legal request by the Indian government, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

Supreme Court orders treatment in Delhi for jailed Kerala journalist

Jailed Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan should be shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Science or any Delhi government hospital for treatment, the Supreme Court said on Monday. After recovering, he can be sent back to the Mathura jail in Uttar Pradesh.

Last Saturday, Mr Kappan's wife petitioned the Chief Justice of India (CJI) saying her husband, who was infected with Covid-19, has been tied to a cot at a hospital in Mathura and not even allowed to go to the toilet.

Political leaders from Kerala including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and 11 MPs then wrote to the CJI seeking interim relief and a speedy hearing of the case.

Mr Kappan was arrested in October last year while on the way to Hathras in Utar Pradesh to report on the alleged gang rape and death of a 20-year-old woman. He was later accused of sedition and charged under the stringent anti-terror law.

Actor Shergill among 35 booked for defying lockdown in Punjab

Actor Jimmy Shergill and national award-winning director Eeshwar Nivas were among 35 crew members booked for defying the Covid-19 lockdown while shooting for the web series Your Honor in Ludhiana, Punjab, on Tuesday.

Nivas and crew members Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh were arrested and granted bail.

Nurse slaps doctor in Uttar Pradesh hospital

A nurse at the district hospital in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, slapped a doctor in full public view on Monday following a heated argument over issuing a death certificate.

The doctor reportedly hit her back.

The brawl was caught on camera and the video went viral.

District magistrate Ravindra Kumar has ordered a probe into the incident.

8 killed after glacial burst triggers avalanche in Uttarakhand

Eight people were killed and six others rescued were in critical condition after part of a glacier collapsed, triggering an avalanche in Uttarakhand last Saturday.

According to officials, 384 others, mostly belonging to the Border Roads Organisation and General Reserve Engineer Force, were rescued.

The avalanche took place during heavy snowfall in Chamoli district.

Bushfire ravages Mizoram's Lunglei district Indian Air Force helicopters were pressed into service to put out a bushfire raging for three days in Mizoram's Lunglei district.

Late on Sunday night, the fire had spread to Lunglei town and villages in the adjoining district of Lawngtlai.

Mizoram government firefighters, backed by Assam

Rifles and Border Security Force troops and local volunteer groups have failed to put out the fire, officials said.

The raging fire has damaged vast tracts of land.

Rajasthan villager brings bride home in chopper A groom in Rajasthan turned the dream of his bride into reality by bringing her home in a helicopter after their wedding ceremony.

Mr Siyaram Gurjar from Raipur village, Bharatpur district, hired the helicopter for Rs7 lakh and flew to his in-laws' place in Karili village on Monday to get his marriage solemnised.

He then brought his bride back to his village in the same helicopter on Tuesday.

Karnataka sets elephant free

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and noted animal activist Maneka Gandhi joined the chorus of wildlife activists seeking the release of elephant Kusha. On Wednesday, Karnataka Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali directed forest officials to set the animal free in a jungle.

The 29-year-old elephant was captured in Chettalli, Kodagu, three years ago after it damaged crops and properties, but escaped from captivity in March last year.

The bull elephant was recaptured in March this year and kept in chains at the Dubare elephant camp in Kodagu district.