India in 2 minutes

26 AMU professors die from Covid-19

At least 44 people, including 26 professors, have died at the Aligarh Muslim University after getting infected with Covid-19 over the past 20 days.

Officials believe the new virus variant caused the deaths.

Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi top cities with most Covid-19 cases

Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Ernakulam and Nagpur are among the top 10 cities in India which account for 24.44 per cent of the total active Covid-19 cases.

Bengaluru with 9.49 per cent active cases tops the list, followed by Pune (2.63 per cent), Delhi (2.29 per cent), Ernakulam (1.79 per cent), Nagpur (1.52 per cent), Ahmedabad (1.47 per cent), Thrissur (1.38 per cent), Jaipur (1.32 per cent), Kozhikode (1.28 per cent) and Mumbai (1.27 per cent).

Delhi extends lockdown, tightens restrictions

India's capital has extended its lockdown for another week and adopted stricter restrictions to control a new wave of Covid-19 infections.

The lockdown, which had been set to end on Monday after being extended several times, will now run through the early morning of May 17, New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in an online briefing.

Businessman Kalra fails to get protection from arrest

A Delhi Court on Tuesday refused to give any interim relief from arrest to businessman Navneet Kalra for the second time in the alleged oxygen concentrator hoarding and black marketing case.

The Delhi Police has issued a lookout notice against him after over 500 oxygen concentrators were recovered from three famous eateries - Khan Chacha, Town Hall and Nege & Ju Restaurant and Bar - in the national capital which are owned by him. Four men have been arrested, including the manager of Nege & Ju.

Karnataka warns of action against hospitals over beds

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, the state government on Tuesday said it will initiate legal action against hospitals that fail to hand over beds to it.

Karnataka Revenue Minister R. Ashoka said all hospitals in Bengaluru will be inspected and the government will "seize" 50 per cent of the beds.

Outrage, protests in Bihar over arrest of Pappu Yadav

People across Bihar expressed outrage on Tuesday after Patna police arrested four-time MP and Jan Adhikar Party president Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, for allegedly violating Covid-19 lockdown norms.

The police said Mr Yadav created a ruckus at the Patna Medical College Hospital and thwarted government employees from discharging their duties. But his supporters claimed he was only trying to help Covid-19 patients at the hospital.

First Oxygen Express to Karnataka chugs into Bengaluru

The first Oxygen Express to Karnataka with six cryogenic containers chugged into Bengaluru's Whitefield railway station on Tuesday.

"The Oxygen Express came from Tatanagar in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur," a Western Railway official said. "About 120mt (metric tons) of the gas was transported."

The Karnataka government sought the railways' help in ferrying the medical oxygen for supplying hospitals across the state.

Modi won't attend G7 UK in person

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the G7 Summit in the United Kingdom in person in June given the prevailing Covid-19 situation in India, the Indian government said on Tuesday.

He will appear virtually at the leaders' summit in Cornwall.

India is not part of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies but was invited to the talks by Britain, which holds the rotating presidency of the organisation throughout 2021.

CM's kin arrested in Andhra limestone quarry explosion case

The Andhra Pradesh police have made one more arrest in connection with their ongoing probe into the limestone quarry explosion in Kadapa district on Saturday that left 10 people dead.

Y.S. Pratap Reddy, a relative of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, was arrested and produced in court on Tuesday.

On Monday, the limestone quarry owner and an employee were arested.

Murder-accused Mumbai cop Vaze sacked

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday dismissed controversial Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze - involved in planting a gelatin-laden car outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house and the murder of its owner Mansukh Hiran - from the police force.

Currently in judicial custody, the suspended 49-year-old officer who handled some of the biggest investigations in Mumbai, headed the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

Assam gets first woman finance minister

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday allocated the finance portfolio to Ms Ajanta Neog, making her the first woman finance minister of the northeastern state.

Ms Neog, who was elected to the state assembly from the Golaghat constituency in eastern Assam, will also hold the social welfare portfolio.

Boy killed in grenade blast in Assam

A 12-year-old boy was killed in a grenade blast in Assam's Tinsukia district on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Nimbalkar said the grenade, which was lying on the roadside, suddenly exploded when Sujoy Hajong was riding his bicycle at Hajong village.

The boy was critically injured in the blast and died later at a nearby hospital. The police are investigating who placed the grenade at the roadside.

TN chief secretary warns officials from buying his books

New Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Tuesday instructed the School Education Department's officials not to buy any book written by him.

The state government issued an order in 2006 asking officials to present books instead of flower bouquets at functions.

Mr Anbua said government employees should not try to impress him by buying his books.

3 die in firecracker factory explosion in MP

At least three people were killed and two others injured when an explosion occurred at a firecracker factory operating from a house in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district on Monday.

The dead included three women from a family. The police have registered a case and are probing the incident.