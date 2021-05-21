India in 2 minutes

Most populous state to spend US$1.36 billion on Covid-19 shots

India's most populous state will spend up to US$1.36 billion ($1.81 billion) to buy Covid-19 shots and has held talks with companies such as Pfizer and the local partner of the maker of Russia's Sputnik V.

The move by Uttar Pradesh comes as many Indian states curtail vaccinations due to severe shortages amid a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Elderly woman wakes up moments before cremation

A 76-year-old woman from a village in Baramati, Maharashtra, who was believed to be dead shocked her family when she woke up moments before her cremation.

Ms Shakuntala Gaikwad, 76, had tested positive for Covid-19 and fell unconscious in hospital where her breathing stopped.

Thinking she had died, her family took her home to prepare her for cremation. But, as she lay on the bier, Ms Shakuntala suddenly opened her eyes and began crying.

Baramati police confirmed the incident. Ms Shakuntala is currently receiving treatment at the Silver Jubilee Hospital in Baramati.

Cops suspended for doing nothing while bodies were being burnt

Five policemen in Uttar Pradesh have been suspended after a video went viral in which they are seen watching bodies being cremated with tyres and petrol.

The incident apparently took place in Phephna in Ballia district on Monday.

It was in violation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive that all Covid-19 dead must be given a dignified cremation or burial.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Shock in Kerala as popular health minister not in new cabinet

Ms K.K. Shailaja, who was praised for her handling of the Covid-19 outbreak as Kerala's health minister, will not be a part of the Left-led government's new cabinet.

The Left Democratic Front, which defied tradition and won a second straight term in the recent elections, will have a new-look cabinet in which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be the only repeat.

Ms Shailaja's exclusion has drawn sharp reactions on social media, even from rivals like Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. There was also some disquiet over Mr Vijayan granting a ministerial berth to his son-in-law and first-time legislator P.A. Mohammed Riyas.

Delhi court refuses anticipatory bail to wrestler Kumar

A Delhi court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail filed by two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and observed that the allegations against the champion wrestler in a murder case are serious.

Mr Kumar, through his lawyers, had argued before the court that the investigation against him was biased and allegations have been made to harm his reputation.

The Delhi Police, who have failed to apprehend Mr Kumar and nine others in connection with the murder of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Rana, 23, on May 4, announced a Rs1 lakh ($1,820) reward for information about Mr Kumar's whereabouts.

Delhi Police arrest businessman Kalra from in-laws' farmhouse

The Delhi Police on Monday said businessman Navneet Kalra, who has been charged with hoarding oxygen concentrators and selling them at inflated prices, was hiding at a farmhouse owned by his in-laws in Gurugram when he was arrested by a police team on Sunday.

The crime branch, which is investigating the case, produced him before a magistrate at the Saket court on Monday and said his custody is required to unearth the whole nexus behind the black marketing.

Metropolitan magistrate Archana Beniwal sent Kalra for three days of custodial interrogation.

Kandahar-Kashmir drug racket busted

Delhi Police's Special Cell said last week that it has busted an international drug racket with links to Afghanistan's Kandahar and Kashmir with the arrest of five people and the seizure of over 54kg of heroin valued at Rs250 crore.

The cartel, it said, had set up a narcotic reconstitution factory near Batla House in New Delhi.

Five injured in acid attack in Bihar

At least five people suffered burn injuries in Bihar's Supaul district on Tuesday following an acid attack, the police said.

The incident happened during an altercation between two groups over popcorn being thrown in Machaha village under Triveniganj police station.

One person allegedly threw an acid bottle into the group.

Assam taking all steps to rescue ONGC engineer

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said last week that the state government is taking all possible steps to rescue ONGC engineer Ritul Saikia, who is being held by the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

The ULFA-I had on April 21 kidnapped three engineers of the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation from a drilling site at Lakwa in Assam's Sivasagar district.

The Indian Army, along with Assam Rifles troopers, rescued two hostages from the militants following a fierce firefight on the night of April 23, but Mr Saikia still remains missing.

Groom goes missing, bride marries groom's friend

The bride got married to one of the members of the groom's party after the groom mysteriously disappeared from the wedding venue in Maharajpur, Kanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, last Sunday.

According to reports, the exchange of garlands had taken place and the families were preparing for the main wedding ceremony when the groom suddenly left the place.

After a futile search for him, the two families decided that the marriage should be solemnised with another suitable boy from the groom's party.

The bride's family zeroed in on one of the boys and their respective families, after consultations, agreed on the union. The marriage was immediately solemnised at the venue.

Later, the bride's family lodged a complaint against the groom and his family members. The police are investigating the case.

More than 15,000 people from Myanmar seek shelter in Mizoram

The number of people from Myanmar seeking shelter in India has swelled to more than 15,000, with more likely to cross over as fighting intensifies in parts of Myanmar following a coup, an Indian government official said on Tuesday.

The influx into the small, north-east Indian state of Mizoram, which shares a porous, mountainous border with Myanmar, began in late February and has recently grown to more than 15,400, according to the vice-chairman of the State Planning Board H. Rammawi.