India in 2 minutes

Government asks social media to remove 'Indian variant' reference

India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEIT) has asked all social media platforms to remove all content that refers to or implies "Indian variant" of the coronavirus.

In an advisory to social media platforms, MEIT said this is in line with earlier advisories to curb fake news and misinformation concerning the coronavirus on platforms.

'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh on oxygen support

India's best-known athlete Milkha Singh, who won multiple sprint golds at the 1958 and 1962 Asian Games and is known as The Flying Sikh, is stable in hospital after contracting Covid-19, doctors said on Wednesday.

"Mr Milkha Singh continues to be stable on oxygen support. However, he is weak and we are trying to persuade him to increase his food intake," the Fortis Hospital in Chandigarh said.

"Today we have stepped him down from the ICU to a room which he is sharing with his wife Nirmal who was admitted earlier in the day with Covid-19 pneumonia. Both are being closely monitored."

Noida Traffic Police launches 'auto ambulances'

The Traffic Police in Uttar Pradesh city Noida, with the help of Fortis Hospital, has launched autorickshaw ambulances which will take Covid-19 patients to hospitals.

To ensure proper care is provided to patients during the journey, oxygen cylinders and pulse oximeters have been installed in the rickshaws.

Kalra, Duggal imported 7,000 oxygen concentrators from China

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) last Friday raided the premises of businessmen Navneet Kalra and Gagan Duggal in Delhi in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged hoarding and black marketing of oxygen concentrators.

The Hindustan Times reported that both Kalra and Duggal imported more than 7,000 oxygen concentrators from China in the past month and sold them to people at exorbitant prices by claiming that they were made with German technology.

Krishnapatnam Covid-19 medicine can't be called ayurvedic

The Ayush department has clarified that the Covid-19 medicine produced in Krishnapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, by a local ayurvedic medicine practitioner does not contain any harmful ingredients but it cannot be classified as ayurvedic medicine because it has to undergo clinical trials.

The medication, which is prepared by local ayurveda practitioner Anandiah, has been attracting people from the surrounding areas in recent days. However, distribution was halted after local authorities stepped in following reports that Covid-19 norms were being violated.

Kerala excise minister rules out home delivery of liquor

New Kerala Excise Minister M.V. Govindan on Wednesday ruled out home delivery of liquor and beer following a huge demand for it on account of the statewide lockdown.

With the daily Covid-19 tally rising substantially, the state government decided to close down all liquor shops, both government-run and private, on April 26.

"Our policy is not total prohibition but to promote abstinence from liquor. We do not plan to have any programme of delivering liquor at doorsteps," said Mr Govindan during a phone-in programme on a TV channel.

He was responding to a caller who said that if home delivery is done, it will provide jobs to at least 100 youths in the vicinity of every liquor shop.

Government to launch BBC World-like international channel

State-owned broadcaster Doordarshan is set to establish a new channel, DD International, along the lines of BBC World which it says will seek to project India's voice globally on significant domestic and global issues.

This will be Doordarshan's second channel with a similar objective.

DD India, which is Doordarshan's English news and current affairs channel, has also been fine-tuned over the years to target a global audience.

DD India was even renamed DD World for a while before it was changed to its original name in 2019.

Last week, Doordarshan's parent body, Prasar Bharati, floated a draft Expression of Interest inviting comments from private players.

Air India's passenger information compromised

National carrier Air India last Friday admitted to a massive data breach with its vendor SITA PSS that compromised the personal data of about 4.5 million passengers.

The breach, which was confirmed two months after SITA's Passenger Service System (PSS) was hacked, affected customers who registered between August 2011 and late February 2021.

Compromised data includes customers' name, date of birth, contact information, passport information and credit card data.

Barge P305 located on seabed

Barge P305, which sank off the Mumbai coast on May 17 during Cyclone Tauktae, was located on the seabed last Saturday after a systematic search by Indian Navy ship Makar.

The Mumbai Police said 61 bodies have been recovered from the Arabian Sea days after Barge P305 and tugboat Varaprada sank. However, nine crew from barge P305 and 11 from Varaprada remain untraceable.

Protests over Kerala higher education minister's honorific

There were protests in Kerala last week over the manner in which new Kerala Higher Education Minister R. Bindhu took the oath of office with professor attached to her name.

The first time legislator and wife of Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary V. Vijayaraghavan quit her job as principal at the Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, an aided college, after she got elected in the recent assembly elections.

The University Grants Commission of India norms do not allow professor titles in aided colleges.

Lucknow Zoo appoints police officer as brand ambassador

The Lucknow Zoo has appointed Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Lucknow central zone) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha as its brand ambassador.

Lucknow Zoo director R.K. Singh said the police officer has shown great dedication and love for stray animals by feeding them food and water during the ongoing Covid-19 curfew.

Mr Singh added that the officer has also shown great keenness and interest in adopting animals and so it was befitting to bestow the honour on him.

Nagaland students reportedly shot pet dogs

Authorities in Mon district, Nagaland, have asked the police to investigate the killing of eight pet dogs by members of a local student body, reportedly because their owners did not vaccinate the canines despite directives.

"We will take appropriate action after getting the police report," said Deputy Commissioner Thavaseelan K.