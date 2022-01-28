India in 2 minutes

Hologram monument to nationalist leader against British rule

A hologram monument to one of India's most celebrated independence figures was illuminated on Sunday in a tribute to a nationalist leader who advocated violent resistance to colonial rule.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was a contemporary of Mahatma Gandhi but broke with the pacifist icon and sought alliances with Nazi Germany and Japan to overthrow the British Raj during World War II.

The hologram of Netaji is near the India Gate - a war memorial in New Delhi designed by the colonial authorities - and replaces a statue of Britain's King George V torn down nearly half a century ago. Protesting mobs set fire to train carriages in Bihar Angry mobs in Bihar set fire to train carriages on Wednesday in protests over access to railway jobs that have seen police violently disperse crowds with tear gas and baton charges.

The state has been on edge since the start of the week over claims by young job applicants that an entrance exam for the government-run rail sector was being conducted unfairly.

More than a dozen people have been arrested for participating in the demonstrations, which have broken out at railway stations across Bihar and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Crashed World War II aircraft found after 77 years

A missing American World War II plane has been identified in India's remote Himalayas nearly 80 years after it crashed with no survivors, following a search in a treacherous high-altitude area.

The C-46 transport aircraft was carrying 13 people from Kunming in China when it disappeared in stormy weather over a mountain in Arunachal Pradesh in the first week of 1945.

A team led by US adventurer Clayton Kuhles finally located the plane on a snow-clad mountain top last month, following a request to find it by the son of one of those on board.

They were able to identify the wreckage by the tail number. But there were no human remains.

Chinese army finds 'missing' Arunachal boy

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has told the Indian Army that it has found a "missing" boy believed to be from Arunachal Pradesh.

The PLA reportedly did not specify where its soldiers found the boy.

But it has been presumed that he is 17-year-old Miram Taron who was allegedly abducted on Jan 18 by Chinese soldiers from Arunachal's Upper Siang district.

Six killed in Mumbai high-rise building fire

Six people were killed and 24 injured after a fire broke out on the 19th floor of a 20-storey building in Tardeo in south Mumbai last Saturday.

Six of the injured are in critical condition.

Dozens of fire-fighting trucks rushed to douse the flames and rescue hundreds of residents.

Dozens of turtles die in suspected poisoning

Deliberate poisoning is suspected behind the death of dozens of turtles at a lake near Mumbai, Indian wildlife experts said last Sunday.

Conservation workers were alerted to the incident after a local politician asked them to investigate a foul smell around the body of water in Kalyan.

Wild Animal and Reptile Rescue conservation group's Suhas Pawar said that 57 Indian flapshell turtles had been killed while another six were rescued.

He added that locals likely killed the reptiles to stop them from eating fish they were illegally breeding in the lake.

India blocks 35 YouTube channels

The Indian government has ordered the blocking of 35 Pakistan-based YouTube channels and two websites for "spreading anti-India fake news

in a coordinated manner over digital media".

"These channels were toxic and spreading anti-India propaganda," information and broadcasting ministry secretary Apurva Chandra said.

"More and more such channels will continue to be blocked."

Couple stage six-hour protest against attacks on non-tribals

A couple from Shillong sat on a six-hour-long strike on Sunday to protest "decades of violence and atrocities" against Meghalaya's non-tribal population.

Sushit Kanti, 68, and Kalpana Choudhury, 58, held up banners that said "Assault on innocent non-tribals is nothing less than barbarism" and "Stop hitting one community against the other".

Actress cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after Gere kiss

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has been cleared of obscenity charges dating from when Hollywood star Richard Gere publicly kissed her at an Aids awareness event 15 years ago.

The incident triggered a local firestorm at the time, with radical groups burning effigies of both celebrities to protest the perceived insult to Indian values.

The case was finally discharged in Mumbai last week.

In a court order made public on Tuesday, a judge said the charges against the actress were "groundless" and that she had been subject to an unwanted amorous advance from the Hollywood A-lister.

India's tallest man joins Samajwadi Party

With a height of 2.46m, Mr Dharmendra Pratap Singh from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh is considered India's tallest man.

The event manager has now joined politics and will support the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming state assembly polls.

"I will work to take the party to greater heights and dwarf the stature of my opponents," he told the Press Trust of India.

Former Punjab DGP booked for 'hate speech'

Former Punjab Director-General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa, an adviser to state Congress party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, was arrested last Sunday for making a "hate speech" during election campaigning in Malerkotla.

Local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Jamil-ur-Rehman said he filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Mr Mustafa after "he threatened to beat up AAP workers and candidate".

Mr Mustafa has denied the charges. Air India handed over to Tata Group The Indian government was scheduled to hand over Air India to the Tata Group on Thursday.

The transfer will mark the end of the disinvestment process months after the sale was confirmed.