India in 2 minutes

Biggest state holds election in key test of Modi's popularity

India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh began voting on Thursday in the first of a series of local elections that will be a key test of the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling party.

With a population almost as big as that of Brazil, keeping power in the bellwether state would give the Bharatiya Janata Party a boost in its bid for a third successive victory at nationwide parliamentary polls due by 2024.

Students block roads as row over hijab in schools mounts

Hundreds of students in Kolkata on Wednesday chanted slogans and blocked roads in protest against a hijab ban in Karnataka, as a row over wearing the head covering in schools in the state intensifies.

Local media reported last week that several schools in Karnataka had denied entry to Muslim girls wearing the hijab citing an education ministry order, prompting protests from parents and students.

Hindu students mounted counter-protests, flocking to schools in recent days in support of the ban, forcing the state government to shut schools and colleges for three days to ease tensions.

Parliamentary panel asks govt to change code GAY

The Parliamentary Committee on Public Undertaking has asked the Central government to change the code GAY for the Gaya International Airport as it is inappropriate for the holy city in Bihar.

It said the government should try to replace the code with an appropriate one and also suggested an alternative: YAG.

Civil Aviation Ministry officials said IATA, the trade association of world airlines, has expressed its inability to change the code without a "justifiable reason primarily related to air safety".

Himalayan avalanche kills seven soldiers

A Himalayan avalanche killed seven Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh near the China border, a defence ministry spokesman said on Tuesday. The avalanche struck in the Kameng region on Sunday.

"Search and rescue operations have now been concluded. Bodies of all seven individuals have been recovered from the avalanche site," Lieutenant Colonel Harsh Wardhan Pande said.

Man lynched in Uttar Pradesh after hitting cyclist

A 30-year-old man was allegedly lynched in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi city last Friday after he lost control of the tractor he was driving and hit a cyclist.

When Mr Munshi Gautam tried to flee, he was caught by the locals and beaten to death. The police have arrested one man and registered cases against three others. Woman, 78, accuses husband, 82, of dowry harassment A 78-year-old woman in Chakeri, Kanpur, has accused her 82-year-old husband of harassing her for dowry.

The woman also said her husband beat her up and threw her out of the house.

Acting on her complaint, the police have registered a case against six people, including the husband and their son-in-law.

Kerala's famous snake catcher discharged from hospital

Kerala's famous snake catcher Vava Suresh was on Monday discharged from the Kottayam Medical College hospital after battling for his life due to a cobra bite.

He termed his survival a "second phase of life" and expressed his gratitude to his well-wishers and medical professionals for helping him.

"I will continue with snake catching as that has been my profession and my passion," he said.

The state government took care of his entire treatment.

All-women news organisation elated at Oscar nod

The pioneering team at an all-women, rural news organisation in Uttar Pradesh said they are ecstatic after a documentary film on their crusading reporting, especially around the hardships faced by lower-caste communities, won an Oscar nomination on Tuesday.

Writing With Fire, a 93-minute film about the women behind the online news outlet Khabar Lahariya - meaning News Waves in Hindi - was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category for this year's Academy Awards.

India approves Russia's one-shot Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine

The Indian government has given regulatory approval to use Russia's one-shot Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine after it authorised Russia's main vaccine - the two-dose Sputnik V - last year.

Sputnik Light, the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine, can be used as a booster shot with other vaccines.

Man with gold buttons in mouth held at Jaipur airport

Customs authorities at the Jaipur International Airport on Wednesday arrested a man who tried to smuggle in gold buttons worth Rs5.79 lakh ($10,384) by hiding it in his mouth.

He arrived from Dubai.

"On suspicion, we stopped him," said an official. "A thorough personal search, revealed gold buttons in his mouth and beneath his tongue."

Furore over male tailor taking women's dress measurements

The Andhra Pradesh police got involved in a controversy in Nellore on Monday, after a male tailor was found taking women constables' measurements for stitching their uniforms.

Visuals of the incident made their way to social media platforms and netizens and opposition political parties criticised the police over the decision.

The district police authorities soon made arrangements for female tailors to take the measurements.

Railways to educate people against dropping food on tracks

The Southern Railway has decided to create awareness among commuters to not drop food leftovers and garbage on rail tracks for the safety of elephants.

A study conducted by Kerala's retired principal chief conservator of forests G. Harikumar has shown that elephants and other wild animals get attracted to the railway tracks by the smell of food leftovers dropped by passengers and often get run over by trains.

IPL's new Ahmedabad franchise named Gujarat Titans

The Indian Premier League's new Ahmedabad franchise has been named Gujarat Titans, the cricket team announced on Wednesday.

The 15th edition of the world's richest Twenty20 league will be a 10-team affair with the inclusion of the Titans and Lucknow Super Giants franchises, who paid a combined US$1.71 billion ($2.3 billion) to be part of the competition.