India in 2 minutes

Biden and Modi engage in 'candid' Ukraine war talks

President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a "candid exchange of views" on the Ukraine crisis at a virtual summit on Monday, but the United States appeared to have made little progress in wooing India away from its neutral stance on Russia's invasion.

India has tried to walk a tightrope between maintaining relations with the West and avoiding alienating Russia, but has raised concerns in Washington by continuing to buy Russian oil.

CBI gets clearance to prosecute former Amnesty India chief Patel

Former Amnesty India chief Aakar Patel, who was stopped from flying out of India twice last week, is "involved in a number of cases", the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told a Delhi court on Tuesday.

Mr Patel's lawyer, however, insisted there was "nothing to suggest that my client is a flight risk".

CBI earlier informed the court that "clearance has been given to prosecute" Mr Patel under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act.

Karnataka minister booked in contractor's suicide

Karnataka Minister K.S. Eshwarappa said on Thursday that he would "definitely not resign", hours after being named "Accused No. 1" in a police case involving a contractor who committed suicide on Tuesday.

Mr Santosh Patil, 41, was found dead at a lodge in Udupi. In WhatsApp messages to his friends and the media, he blamed the minister for his death, saying he was asked to pay bribes for a government project. A police report filed by his brother accused the minister of driving him to suicide.

Civil aviation watchdog bars 90 pilots from flying Boeing 737 M

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday barred 90 pilots from flying Boeing 737 Max jets, which the country cleared to fly again in August following a global grounding, after finding problems with a simulator used in training.

A routine check of the simulator revealed deficiencies and an investigation is underway to pinpoint the cause, said DGCA chief Arun Kumar. Regulators found glitches with the flight controls and a stick shaker, according to people familiar with the matter.

Six charred bodies found after blast at chemical plant

A massive blaze touched off by an explosion at a chemicals plant in Gujarat killed at least six people, whose bodies were found charred.

The blast on Sunday took place in a hub for chemical and petrochemical manufacturing units at the Dahej industrial estate, about 230km from the state's commercial city Ahmedabad. The cause was not immediately clear.

Thieves steal 500-tonne iron bridge in Bihar

A gang of crafty scrap metal thieves dismantled and decamped with a 500-tonne defunct iron bridge in Bihar, pulling off the unlikely heist by pretending to be irrigation officials.

Police officer Subhash Kumar told AFP the thieves had bulldozers and gas cutters, and tore apart the structure last Friday before escaping with the booty over two days in a heavy vehicle. Police are investigating the bizarre incident.

Enforcement Directorate summons former India head of Xiaomi Corp

The federal financial-crime fighting agency has summoned a former India head of China's Xiaomi Corp in an investigation into whether the company's business practices conformed with Indian foreign exchange laws.

The Enforcement Directorate has been probing the company since February and in recent weeks asked Mr Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi's former India managing director, to appear before its officers. The global vice-president at Xiaomi, is based in Dubai.

A Xiaomi spokesperson said the company abides by all Indian laws and is "fully compliant with all the regulations."

Suspected killer of Indian student in Canada arrested

Police in Toronto, Canada, arrested Richard Jonathan Edwin, 39, in connection with the murder of an Indian student last week.

The accused carried out another murder after killing Kartik Vasudev, 21, who was found outside the Sherbourne Subway Station on Saturday with multiple gunshot wounds.

The management student from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh was on his way to work at a restaurant in the Downtown area at the time of the incident.

Proposed 5G auction prices too high, says telco lobby

India's top telco lobby group on Tuesday demanded that the country's regulator revisit recommendations for the auction of 5G spectrum bands, saying the proposed base prices were too high.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Monday recommended a 35-40 per cent cut from its earlier proposed base prices for the auction of various allotted spectrums for 5G networks. The Cellular Operators Association of India, however, demands a 90 per cent reduction.

Air Force blames officials for wrongly-launched missile

The Indian Air Force (IAF), after an enquiry, has blamed officials from its missile squadron for accidentally launching a BrahMos missile into Pakistan on March 9.

"More than one official have been found blameworthy for the incident which was totally avoidable. The guilty officials will be given a swift and severe punishment," a government source told Asian News International.

Pakistani court jails Islamist Hafiz Saeed for an extra 31 years

A Pakistani court sentenced Islamist leader Hafiz Saeed to 31 years imprisonment in connection with terrorism financing, court documents showed on Saturday.

Saeed, who founded the militant group blamed by the United States and India for a deadly 2008 attack in India, was found guilty of multiple breaches in two cases but it was not immediately clear how much jail time the new verdict would carry given his current incarceration which runs concurrently.

The Lashkar-e-Taiba founder was already in prison for similar charges in 2020.

First made-in-India commercial plane takes off

The first made-in-India commercial aircraft started flying from Monday, providing air connectivity to remote towns of Arunachal Pradesh with Assam's Dibrugarh.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) made the Dornier 228, which is a 17-seater, non-pressurised aircraft capable of day and night operations.

Two Dornier 228 aircraft were handed over to Alliance Air last week and one is now stationed at Dibrugarh airport, the newest hub for the airline.