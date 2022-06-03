India in 2 minutes

Warning on national biometric ID withdrawn after online panic

India on Sunday withdrew a warning it had issued with regard to the sharing of photocopies of the national biometric identity card after the announcement caused widespread panic on social media.

The Aadhaar card, which has a unique number tied to an individual's fingerprints, face and eye scan, aims to block theft and leakage in India's welfare schemes. But critics fear it could spawn a surveillance state.

The Press Information Bureau withdrew the warning two days after issuing it, saying the release was published in the context of an attempt to misuse an edited Aadhaar card. The withdrawal was "in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation".

Normal monsoon rains could boost crop output

India is likely to see normal monsoon rains this year - the fourth straight year of normal or above-normal summer rains that spur farm and overall economic growth in Asia's third-biggest economy, the state-run weather office said on Tuesday.

India is likely to see 103 per cent rainfall of a long-term average this year, said Mr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the India Meteorological Department.

Director rage-tweets after Oxford Union reschedules his talk

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, best known for his film The Kashmir Files that was released earlier this year, took to Twitter on Monday to appeal for support after his scheduled speech was allegedly "cancelled" by Oxford University.

He said in a video that he was invited by Oxford University in the United Kingdom to speak on May 31.

However, a few hours before the event, he was told there was a mistake and they would not be able to host him.

"Without even asking me, they changed the date to July 1 because no student would be there on that day, so there's no point doing an event," he said.

"Yet another Hindu voice is curbed at Hinduphobic Oxford University.

"The president-elect is a Pakistani. Please share and support me in this most difficult fight."

Actress Rhea allowed to travel for IIFA Awards

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday permitted actress Rhea Chakraborty, an accused in a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, to travel to Abu Dhabi for four days to attend the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.

Special Judge A.A. Joglekar directed the Narcotics Control Bureau, the prosecuting agency, to hand over Ms Chakraborty's passport to her and permitted her to travel to Abu Dhabi from June 2 to 5.

The court, while imposing a slew of conditions on the actress, said she would have to appear before the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi daily, submit her itinerary to the NCB and re-surrender her passport to the NCB once she returns to India.

Concerns over rising Covid-19 cases in Kerala and Maharashtra

Health department officials in Karnataka expressed concern on Wednesday after two neighbouring states recorded an increase in Covid-19 cases.

Maharashtra recorded 1,081 cases, which the state health department said was the highest spike since Feb 24. Kerala recorded 1,370.

Karnataka health department officials said screening measures have to initiated along the borders since there is a heavy movement of people from both the states to Karnataka, especially the capital Bengaluru.

Karnataka reported 178 new Covid cases on Wednesday. Officer moved out after Shah Rukh Khan's son gets clean chit Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, whose handling of the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case was mired in several controversies, was on Monday transferred to Chennai.

The development comes days after the NCB gave a clean chit to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, who was arrested in the case. The government wanted action against Mr Wankhede for his "shoddy" investigation.

Ganguly pulls ad stunt on Twitter to promote new venture

After sparking speculations of a possible political debut with a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, Indian cricket board (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly sought to dispel the rumours and clarify on his next venture.

"2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket. Since then, cricket has given me a lot," he tweeted.

"Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life."

Mr Ganguly later clarified: "The message was a simple advertisement stunt. There is no question of me resigning as BCCI president.

"I am going to launch a commercial educational app, which will be my own venture."

Man dies after setting record of losing polls for 37 years

Mr Narendra Nath Dubey, aka Adig (unrelenting), who contested every election in India since 1984, died in Varanasi on Wednesday.

He was 79.

The lawyer contested for local body, state legislature and parliament posts, but lost each time, including his deposit. He also contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Docu-series on controversial godman premieres on OTT

The docu-series My Daughter Joined A Cult, which follows the life of controversial self-proclaimed godman Swami Nithyananda, premiered on OTT platform Discovery+ India on Thursday.

The show documents the claims of ex-devotees, who alleged that Nithyananda, a fugitive, lured people into joining his ashram and later abused them.

Record cricket crowd of 105,000 watches IPL final

The Indian Premier League final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad set a new record attendance for a cricket match, attracting a crowd of 104,859 on Sunday.

The 132,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium - the biggest cricket ground in the world - was nearly full for the season finale of the popular Twenty20 tournament.

The largest crowd in one-day matches was previously listed as 100,000 in Kolkata in the 1990s and early 2000.