India in 2 minutes

Crackdown on VPN use in Kashmir

Police in Kashmir are cracking down on virtual private network (VPN) apps used to circumvent a months-long ban on social media as part of a broader effort to quell unrest over the withdrawal of the region's autonomy.

"We have identified 100 social media users and are in the process of identifying more users for misuse of social media, for disseminating fake and false secessionist, anti-India propaganda," said Kashmir cyber police chief Tahir Ashraf.

Probe into Airbus deal

Authorities have intensified a probe into whether a US$2.2 billion Airbus SE jetliner sale to a state-owned airline involved bribes, Bloomberg reported.

The Enforcement Directorate is inspecting a payment of Rs1.42 billion (US$20 million) linked to the 2006 purchase of 43 jets by Indian Airlines as well as a commitment to provide aircraft-overhaul facilities that were never built.

Equal roles for women in army

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that women could serve as army commanders, dismissing the government's stance that male soldiers were not ready to accept orders from female officers as "disturbing."

The court also ordered the government to extend permanent service - only applicable to men - to all women officers.

'Anti-India' British MP denied entry

A day after British MP Debbie Abrahams was denied entry into India, the government explained that the denial was because of her "involvement in anti-India activities".

The British parliamentarian, who has been critical of the Indian government's move on Jammu and Kashmir, was deported from the Delhi airport on Monday when she arrived on an Emirates flight to visit her friends and family.

Rs2,000 crore for new airport

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday allotted Rs 2,000 crore for the construction of Jewar Airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar during the budget presentation.

The airport, the third in the national capital region after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport and Ghaziabad's Hindon airport, will have eight runways, the most in India. It is expected to go operational by 2023.

Changing of Guard ceremony in Mumbai

Maharashtra Police will introduce a "Changing of Guard" protocol at its headquarters in Mumbai from May 1 (Maharashtra Day).

This will be similar to the famous ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.

India currently has one "Changing of Guard" ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi as well as a daily "Retreat" ceremony at the India-Pakistan (Attari-Wagah) border in Punjab.

24,000 public toilets along highways in Kerala

Local bodies in Kerala have been asked to locate land on state and national highways for the construction of 24,000 public toilets.

"The local bodies will have to build and operate this facilitation centre which will also have a small shop that will sell essential items," announced the chief minister's office.

Election Commission to develop blockchain voting system

The Election Commission of India will collaborate with the Indian Institute of Technology to develop a blockchain system for voting.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora made the announcement at the Times Now Summit in New Delhi.

The electronic voting system, he said, would solve the problem of people being unable to vote because they live or work away from their hometowns, where they are registered.

Kerala hosts 'extravagant' event

Cash-strapped Kerala has spent lavishly on a conference for the Malayali diaspora with reports claiming that Rs83 lakh ($162,000) was spent just for food and accommodation.

The expenses for the second edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha, held in the state's capital Thiruvananthapuram over three days from January 1, included Rs23 lakh for the accommodation of 351 delegates, reported Indo-Asian News Service.

A breakfast cost Rs550, lunch Rs2,000 and dinner Rs1,700.

India to switch to world's cleanest petrol, diesel from April 1

India will switch to the world's cleanest petrol and diesel from April 1 as it leapfrogs straight to Euro-VI emission compliant fuels from Euro-IV grades now - a feat achieved in just three years and not seen in any of the world's large economies.

The new petrol and diesel will contain just 10 parts per million of sulphur as India looks to cut vehicular emissions which is a main reason for the choking pollution in major cities.

Coronavirus inmates at Delhi camp sent home

All 406 people quarantined at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP's) Chhawla camp in New Delhi as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus have been sent home.

The last batch was seen off on Wednesday after medical reports confirmed their negative status.

Seven Maldivians and seven children were among the 406 people quarantined at the ITBP facility after they were evacuated from China's Wuhan city - the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus - on Feb 1 and 2.