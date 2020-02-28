India in 2 minutes

119 Indians from quarantined ship return home

A special Air India flight carrying 119 Indians and five people from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru, who were on board the coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess in Japan, landed in New Delhi on Thursday.

A total of 138 Indians - 132 crew and six passengers - were among the 3,711 people on board the ship, which was quarantined on Feb 5 after a passenger tested positive for the virus.

Fugitive gangster Pujari in Bengaluru police custody

Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari, who is wanted for many heinous crimes including murder and extortion, was brought to Bengaluru on Monday from Senegal. He has been remanded to police custody till March 7.

Civil servant moved 53 times to be immortalised in book

The ill-starred career of the Indian civil servant who has been transferred 53 times in 26 years is the subject of a new book written by two journalists.

Mr Ashok Khemka, 54, has been shunted around because he kept exposing corruption by politicians. His story is narrated in Just Transferred: The Untold Story of Ashok Khemka by Bhavdeep Kang and Namita Kala.

Three new billionaires a month in 2019

India added more than three billionaires every month last year, taking the total tally to 138, according to the ninth edition of the Hurun Global Rich List 2020.

India has the third-most billionaires in the world, trailing only China (799) and the United States (626).

21 of 30 most-polluted cities in India

Twenty-one of the world's 30 cities with the worst air pollution are in India, according to data compiled by IQAir AirVisual's 2019 World Air Quality Report. Six are in the top 10.

Ghaziabad, a satellite city of New Delhi in Uttar Pradesh, is ranked as the world's most polluted city.

Amazon to enter food delivery market

Weeks after Uber exited India's food delivery market, conceding defeat to local giants Swiggy and Zomato, Amazon is ready to challenge them.

The launch of the e-commerce giant's service, to be offered as part of Amazon's Prime Now or Amazon Fresh platform, could happen as soon as next month, reported TechCrunch.