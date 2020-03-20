India in 2 minutes

Lack of toilets not an excuse

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Navy to treat male and female officers equally, rejecting the government's argument that women could not be sailors because there were no separate bathrooms on ships as "illusory".

The court also instructed the government to give all women officers permanent contracts with the same benefits as men, including arrears, promotions and pensions, in a move towards gender parity.

Rs2,000 crore missing from Coffee Day Enterprise's accounts

A probe into debt-laden Coffee Day Enterprises, which runs a chain of Cafe Coffee Day restaurants in India, is likely to reveal that at least Rs2,000 crore (about $385 million) is missing from the company's accounts, according to a Bloomberg report.

The investigation, which was initiated by the company's board after the death of founder V.G. Siddhartha, is likely to be tabled before it by early next month.

Prepared by former Central Bureau of Investigation official Ashok Kumar Malhotra, the draft report could give details of how funds worth up to Rs2,000 crore went missing from the account books.

'Governor in Kashmir usually drinks wine, plays golf'

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik has said the governors in the country don't have much work to do.

Speaking at a public gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, his ancestral place, Mr Malik also said: "A person who is the Governor of Kashmir usually drinks wine and plays golf. Governors of other states stay away from getting involved in any tussle."

Mr Malik served as the Governor of undivided Jammu and Kashmir and supervised the situation in the run-up to the abrogation of Article 370 and the lockdown that followed.

Scindia clears hurdle as Madhya Pradesh CM stares at ouster

Election officer A.P. Singh on Tuesday cleared the nomination papers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha nominees Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki after rejecting the written objections against them.

The development came as a booster for the Congress rebels and weakened Chief Minister Kamal Nath's position in the ongoing tussle for power in Madhya Pradesh.

If Scindia's papers were not found in order, the Congress rebels, who have switched over to the BJP, could have been left rudderless.

Mr Kamal Nath now stares at an imminent defeat in the legislature floor test, whenever it is held.

Court dismisses plea to quash death penalty

A Delhi court on Tuesday pulled up the counsel for Nirbhaya rape convict Mukesh for making "false averments" and dismissed an application seeking the quashing of the death penalty.

Mukesh, through his counsel M.L. Sharma, filed an application claiming that the prosecution deliberately concealed certain documentary evidence to falsely implicate him and secure the death sentence.

Mukesh and three other convicts - Vinay, Akshay, and Pawan - are scheduled to be executed on March 20 for brutally raping and murdering a 23-year-old physiotherapy student, later dubbed Nirbhaya, on Dec 16, 2012, in New Delhi.

Accused in IB staffer's murder sent to judicial custody

A Delhi Court on Tuesday sent Haseen alias Salman to judicial custody till March 24 in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma during the riots in north-east Delhi last month.

Haseen was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat amid high security at the end of his four-day police custody.

The police had sought his custody for five days, which was denied.

Mr Sharma's body was found in a drain near his home in Chand Bagh on Feb 27, a day after he went missing.

Rape accused bishop to face trial

A court in Kottayam, Kerala, on Monday dismissed the discharge petition filed by former Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is accused of sexually assaulting a nun between 2014 and 2016.

This means the bishop will now have to face a trial, which will begin very soon.

Tejas ready for final operational clearance

The indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas was test flown on Tuesday for final operation clearance.

"The home-grown fighter aircraft was test flown for about 40 minutes by our chief test pilot, Air Commodore (retired) K.A. Muthana, from our airport in the city's (Bengaluru) eastern suburb," Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) chairman R. Madhavan said.

Designed and developed by the Aeronautics Development Agency of the government's Defence Research and Development Organisation, the fourth-generation fighter aircraft is manufactured by HAL for deployment in the frontline combat fleet of the Indian Air Force.

Smartphones main reason for sleep deprivation

A whopping 92 per cent of Indians check their phones just before going to sleep, said a study on Tuesday which revealed that digital services have emerged as a major sleep disruptor, adversely affecting the health of people.

Of the 50,000 responses collected for the study, 54 per cent said they indulged in social media late into the night, a two-time increase over last year, said the Great Indian Sleep Scorecard 2020, an annual study by sleep solutions provider Wakefit.co.

Nearly one-third of the respondents acknowledged that avoiding digital devices would improve their quality of sleep.

Coach held for molesting woman boxer

Delhi Police has arrested former Indian boxer and coach Sandeep Malik on charges of molesting a woman boxer during a boxing championship in West Bengal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said: "The 19-year-old complainant, a member of the Haryana boxing team, went to Kolkata to participate in Classic Boxing Championship 2020, where Malik allegedly misbehaved with her.

"She filed a complaint at the New Delhi Railways Police Station after returning from the championship."

Malik, who is married and has two children, was arrested on Monday from Haryana's Sonipat where he lives and runs a boxing coaching centre.

After 30 years, seven charged with IAF officers' murder

The Terrorists and Disruptive Activities Act court on Monday charged Yasin Malik, the chief of the banned terror outfit Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), and six others for their involvement in the killing of four unarmed Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in Kashmir in 1990.

Malik is also accused of kidnapping Ms Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the then Union home minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed and sister of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, for the release of five JKLF terrorists. All the accused pleaded not guilty and sought trial. The case will be listed on March 30.