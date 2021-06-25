India in 2 minutes: Covid-19 vaccinations hit record with free shots

Covid-19 vaccinations hit record with free shots

India gave out a record 8.3 million vaccine doses on Monday under a Central government campaign to inoculate all adults for free after weeks of criticism that a chaotic roll-out had worsened a second wave that killed hundreds of thousands.

The country's previous record of 4.5 million doses was on April 5, followed by a sharp decline with average daily inoculation falling below three million. "The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight Covid-19," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

Auto hub lets car plants run at full capacity despite few vaccinations

Car factories, including those of Renault-Nissan, Hyundai and Ford, started operating with full workforces in India's automaking hub from Monday, even though 75 per cent of the workers have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Tamil Nadu, known for its flourishing automobile industry, on Sunday allowed units of the global automakers in and around the capital Chennai to operate at 100 per cent capacity.

105-year-old man beats Covid in Assam

The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) announced on Sunday that 105-year-old Samed Ali, hailing from Dhubri, defeated Covid-19 and was discharged.

A doctor said that Mr Ali was admitted to the hospital at the beginning of the month.

Tighter e-commerce rules amid complaints about Amazon, Flipkart

The Central government proposed banning flash sales on e-commerce websites and said on Monday their affiliate entities should not be listed as sellers on their platforms, in a proposed tightening of rules that could hit Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs' rules, which were released in a government statement, come amid complaints by brick-and-mortar retailers that foreign e-commerce players bypass Indian laws by using complex business structures.

Seven held for 'treasure hunt' in Karnataka temple

A hunt for treasure purportedly buried under the sanctum sanctorum of a century-old temple in Bosmanahalli village in Karnataka's Hassan district led seven people, including a priest, to dig up the structure last Sunday.

The gang, which included a prominent astrologer and assistant director of co-operative societies, however developed cold feet after digging around 5m and abandoned their mission. All seven were arrested the next day.

UP man held before attempting sixth marriage

A self-proclaimed occultist, who was preparing for his sixth marriage, was arrested by the Kidwai Nagar police in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, last Sunday.

His fifth wife had lodged a complaint.

The police identified the man as Anuj Chetan Katheria, a native of Shahjahanpur, and have filed a case of cheating against him.

Ex-Tamil Nadu minister arrested for alleged rape

Former Tamil Nadu Minister and AIADMK leader M. Manikandan was arrested in Bengaluru on Sunday by the Chennai City police for allegedly raping a Malaysian national after promising to marry her.

He had been on the run after his anticipatory bail was rejected by the Madras High Court on June 16.

Google wrongly depicts Kannada star as Tamil movie cast

Tech giant Google courted controversy on Tuesday after wrongly inserting late Kannada film star Dr Rajkumar's photograph for a character named Half Boil in the Vijay Sethupathi-starring Tamil movie Vikram Vedha.

Google was forced to issue an apology on June 4 after its search engine produced results on Kannada as one of the ugliest languages in the world.

Many Kannada film stars and several fans took serious objection to the goof-up by Google as Dr Rajkumar, who died in 2016, is considered a Kannada cultural icon.

Olympic medallist appointed first V-C of Delhi Sports University

Retired weightlifter Karnam Malleswari - the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympics - has been appointed the first vice-chancellor of the Delhi government's Delhi Sports University.

Ms Malleswari, who won a bronze at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, said her goal is to unearth young talent in schools.

TN farmer assaulted by cop dies

Mr Murugesan, 47, a farmer from Edayappatti in Tamil Nadu's Salem district who was brutally assaulted by a policeman in public on Wednesday, has died. His family is now demanding action against the policemen who were present during the incident.

A video clip, which has gone viral, shows the policeman beating Mr Murugesan, who was drunk. Three other policemen stand by and watch. Mr Murugesan's wife Annakili demanded stringent action against all four policemen.

Furore as rat nibbles patient's cheek in Mumbai civic hospital

Mr Shrinivas Yellappa, a patient undergoing ICU treatment in a Mumbai civic hospital was reportedly bitten on his cheek by a rat, sparking off protests on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old's sister noticed a bandage below his left eye and was told by authorities at the the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar that a rat bit him on the cheek. Doctors later claimed that the bite was not serious, but the family was not convinced and launched a protest.

Scolded over TikTok obsession, Delhi girl runs away from home

Three days after a 12-year-old girl went missing from her home in Sangam Vihar, Delhi Police located her in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah.

Police said she left home because she wanted to "become a TikTok star" and was fed up with being scolded by her family over her studies.

The girl took a train from Delhi on June 17 and reached Etawah.

Nirav Modi's plea against extradition rejected

A United Kingdom high court on Wednesday rejected the application of fugitive diamond jeweller Nirav Modi against his extradition to India.

He will now have the option to file an application within five days for an oral hearing,

Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are accused of routing transactions of about Rs 13,600 crore through fraudulent Letters of Understanding from Punjab National Bank.