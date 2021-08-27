India in 2 minutes: Cricket team named Taliban removed from tournament

Cricket team named Taliban removed from tournament

A cricket team named Taliban was removed from a tournament in Bhaniyana village, in Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan, after the organisers realised that it was named after the militant group which is currently in power in Afghanistan.

Organiser Ismael Khan said: "The team with the name Taliban was included by mistake. It has been removed from the tournament."

Woman gang-raped in Bihar's Gaya district

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by 14 people in Bihar's Gaya district on Monday.

According to the police, she was kidnapped by two bikers and taken to an island in the middle of Falgu river. Soon 12 more youths joined them and took turns to rape her.

The woman was later admitted to the Magadh medical college and hospital in a critical condition.

World's first DNA Covid vaccine approved

India's drug regulator has approved the world's first DNA vaccine against Covid-19 for emergency use.

The three-dose ZyCoV-D vaccine prevented symptomatic disease in 66 per cent of those vaccinated, according to an interim study quoted by the vaccine maker Cadila Healthcare.

The company plans to make up to 120 million doses of India's second home-grown vaccine every year.

Previous DNA vaccines have worked well in animals but not humans.

Covid third wave looms, may peak in October

A committee of experts constituted under the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) has warned of an imminent third wave of Covid-19 that could peak around October and sought better medical preparedness for children who might be at similar risk as adults.

The report of the committee, set up on the directions of India's Home Ministry, noted that "paediatric facilities - doctors, staff, equipment like ventilators, ambulances, etc are nowhere close to what may be required in case a large number of children become infected".

Health clubs for girls in all educational institutions in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government will set up health clubs for girls in 17 state universities, 30 private universities and 171 government colleges by Sept 15.

These clubs will provide yoga and exercise and give tips on nutrition, health and cleanliness issues.

Pennycuick's residence won't be demolished for memorial

The Tamil Nadu government does not have any plan to demolish the Madurai building where the Mullaperiyar dam's architect Colonel John Pennycuick had stayed and erect a library in memory of former chief minister K. Karunanidhi there, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin told the assembly on Wednesday.

"The public works minister has already clarified on this in the assembly," said Mr Stalin.

"If there is any basis for this allegation, we are ready to change it."

Karvy stock broking head arrested for fraud

Karvy Stock Broking chairman and managing director C. Parthasarathi has been arrested for cheating and misuse of clients' funds.

The founder of the financial services company was taken into custody by the Hyderabad police following a complaint by IndusInd Bank which alleged that his firm had defaulted on a Rs137-crore loan.

Keralites gulp down Rs750 crore worth of liquor during Onam

The raging pandemic did not matter to tipplers in Kerala as they gulped down a record Rs750 crore ($136 million) worth of liquor during the 10-day Onam festival, according to Bevco, the sole wholesaler of liquor and beer in the state.

The festival ended on Sunday.

Delhi chief minister inaugurates India's first smog tower

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated India's first smog tower in the Connaught Place area in an attempt to fight rising air pollution in the national capital.

The over 20-metre-tall structure, built at a cost of Rs20 crore, has been set up to improve air quality in a radius of 1km.

Madurai monastery installs new chief

The centuries-old Madurai Aadheenam on Monday installed Harihara Desika Gnanasambantha Paramacharya as its 293rd chief, brushing aside claims of fugitive godman Nithyananda that he was the new pontiff of the monastery.

Aadheenam officials categorically said that there was no controversy in the appointment as Nithyananda was not even its member.

3,000 villagers hold feast to mourn beloved bull Babuji

Nearly 3,000 residents of Kurdi village in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district held a grand feast last Saturday to commemorate the death of their beloved bull who had lived with them for 20 years.

Babuji the bull died of natural causes a week earlier. The villagers considered the bull a "gift from the divine" and their guardian deity.

Punjab schools named after Olympics hockey heroes

The Punjab government has named 10 senior secondary and middle schools after 11 hockey players who won bronze medals at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

The state's School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla announced the new names of the schools on Sunday.

He said Punjab has made a "golden contribution in the field of sports" by sending 20 athletes to the Olympics.

Three critical after teachers' suicide bid in West Bengal

Three contract teachers of a primary school in West Bengal remained critical in a hospital on Wednesday after five of them attempted suicide by consuming poison in front of the education department at Salt Lake, near Kolkata, on Tuesday.

The teachers were protesting against their transfer to North Bengal, which is far from their homes.

Odisha legislator, 49, clears Class 10 exams

Odisha legislator Purna Chandra Swain has cleared the Class 10 board exams at the age of 49.

The member of the ruling Biju Janata Dal from Surada secured 340 out of 500 marks in the State Open School Certificate Examination.