India in 2 minutes: Dengue suspected of killing dozens in Uttar Pradesh

Dengue suspected of killing dozens in Uttar Pradesh

An outbreak of dengue fever is suspected of killing dozens of people in Uttar Pradesh since the start of this month and the authorities have launched a campaign to destroy mosquito breeding grounds.

Mr Dinesh Kumar Premi, the chief medical officer in Firozabad, the most affected district in the state, said that 58 people, many of them children, have died from UP's worst dengue outbreak in years.

Bhupendra Patel sworn in as Gujarat chief minister

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and legislator Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 17th chief minister of Gujarat on Monday.

The announcement of the 59-year-old's name came as a surprise as he was considered low profile.

It is believed he has a strong influence among the Patidar community which the BJP is banking upon to win the upcoming state elections.

Pilot error likely caused Air India Express crash

Pilot error and a failure to follow safety guidelines probably caused the Air India Express crash that killed 21 people last year, which was India's worst aviation accident in a decade, investigators said on Saturday.

The Boeing 737, repatriating Indians stranded in Dubai due to the Covid-19 pandemic, overshot the table-top runway and crashed while landing at Kozhikode airport in Kerala in heavy rain on Aug 8, 2020.

India asks Australia to end pandemic travel curbs for students

India's foreign minister urged Australia on Saturday to ease Covid-19 travel restrictions for thousands of students who have been unable to get into the country since the pandemic started `18 months ago.

India sends tens of thousands of students to top universities in Australia.

Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said he raised the issue "in some detail" with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne.

IT department searches six premises linked to actor Sood

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday searched at least six premises in Mumbai and Lucknow connected to actor Sonu Sood, who has helped several people in India through his many charitable interventions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian Express reported that the department is looking into a land deal between Sood's firm and a real estate company in Lucknow following complaints of alleged tax evasion.

He was recently appointed Delhi government's brand ambassador.

Randhir Singh appointed acting Olympic Council of Asia president

Veteran Indian sports administrator Raja Randhir Singh on Saturday took over as head of the Olympic Council of Asia after its former Kuwaiti leader was sentenced to jail in a forgery case.

Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah, a member of Kuwait's ruling family, stepped aside as Asia's top sports official after a Geneva court found him guilty of a plot against political rivals in the Gulf state.

Singh, 74, said he was taking over as interim president as the longest serving member of the OCA executive.