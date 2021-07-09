India in 2 minutes: Ex-Union minister's wife found murdered in Delhi home

Twitter loses immunity over user-generated content

Twitter no longer enjoys liability protection against user-generated content in India as the United States microblogging giant has failed to comply with new information technology rules, the Indian government said in a court filing.

The statement is the first time the government has officially said Twitter has lost its immunity after repeatedly criticising the company for non-compliance.

Rights activist held under anti-terror law dies

An 84-year-old rights activist and Jesuit priest detained for nine months without trial under Indian anti-terrorism laws died on Monday, ahead of a bail hearing.

Father Stan Swamy, who campaigned for marginalised tribal communities, was arrested last year for allegedly inciting violence between different Indian castes in 2018.

He was denied bail before despite suffering from Parkinson's and other ailments.

Ex-Union minister's wife found murdered in Delhi home

Mrs Kitty Kumaramangalam, 68, the wife of former Union minister P.R. Kumaramangalam, was found murdered in her house in south Delhi's Vasant Vihar on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police later arrested washerman Raju Lakhan, who admitted committing the crime along with two associates.

Mr Kumaramangalam was a minister in the National Democratic Alliance government between 1998 and 2001.

CPI(M) youth wing leader arrested for rape, murder of minor girl

The youth wing leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was arrested in Kerala on Monday for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl and hanging her to death.

The girl's body was found hanging in a room at her parents' quarters in Idukki district on June 30.

The police said that Arjun, 22, repeatedly sexually abused the girl for three years.

Five-year-old girl killed in ritual sacrifice

A woman and her daughter allegedly hacked their neighbour's five-year-old daughter to death on Tuesday as part of an occult ritual sacrifice to unearth buried treasure in Banda district, Uttar Pradesh.

The police later retrieved the child's body from a canal in Chamraudi village.

Bengaluru top cop assures action against gangster menace

After four high-profile murders over two weeks shocked Bengaluru, the city's Police Commissioner Kamal Panth came forward on Wednesday to assure residents of their safety.

Gangster Kareem Ali was killed on June 22, former corporator Rekha Kadiresh was hacked to death outside her house on June 24, financier Madan was hacked to death by a gang on July 3 and businessman Krishna Murthy was killed on July 4.

"As many as 31 gangsters have been arrested. We are taking action under Code of Criminal Procedure," said Mr Panth.

Delhi High Court gives actress one more week to deposit cost

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed shock at the conduct of Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla and two others, who have yet to deposit the Rs20 lakh ($36,143) cost imposed on them for their lawsuit.

The trio had challenged the introduction of 5G wireless network technology in India citing health hazards.

Justice J.R. Midha, who gave them one more week to pay up, said: "The court is shocked at the conduct of the plaintiffs... not willing to gracefully deposit the cost."

Six months' jail for Telangana legislator in assault case

A special court on Wednesday sentenced Telangana legislator and former minister in united Andhra Pradesh, Danam Nagender, to six months' imprisonment in an assault case.

The court convicted Nagender and his driver Chutny Raju for assaulting a person inside a police station in Hyderabad in 2013. They were also given a fine of Rs1,000 each.

149 years of capital shifting in Jammu and Kashmir concludes

The 149-year-old bi-annual tradition of shifting the capital between Srinagar and Jammu by moving hundreds of official files in trucks on the treacherous Jammu-Srinagar highway has ceased.

The tradition of Srinagar serving as the summer capital and Jammu was the winter capital, started by Dogra monarch Maharaja Gulab Singh, also saw around 9,000 government employees moving both ways.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has now established e-offices at both cities to save costs.

Khela Hobe slogan to have its day in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress' poll slogan "Khela Hobe (The Game Is On) will be formally institutionalised in West Bengal as "Khela Hobe Day".

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in the state assembly on Tuesday that the aim of the day is to give football a leg up. The date hasn't been fixed yet.

Mumbai gets biggest public toilet with free Wi-Fi, TV set

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has built Mumbai's biggest public toilet with Wi-Fi access, a TV set and a waiting area with a newspaper.

The public toilet with 60 seats was constructed at Juhu Galli in Andheri (West). Spread across 4,000 sq ft, it will cater to around 60,000 slum dwellers.

Camels take 'schools' to students in remote Rajasthan villages

Camels are taking "schools" to the doorsteps of students in Rajasthan to ensure their education does not suffer during the pandemic.

Ferrying teachers on their back, the camels travel several kilometres in the desert-filled interiors of the state to deliver textbooks, notes and stationery to the students who lack mobile and Internet connection and are unable to attend online classes.

The teachers take the classes in the fields or along the roadside in the hot weather.

Hockey great Keshav Chandra Datt dies

India's double Olympic hockey champion Keshav Chandra Datt died on Wednesday aged 95.

The half-back, who was born in Lahore, now in Pakistan, was a member of India's gold medal-winning team at the 1948 and 1952 Olympic Games in London and Helsinki.